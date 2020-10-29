Fitzgerald and Pulido: OC Mayors Support Dr. Chau, Orange County Chief Public Health Officer

As Mayors of Orange County, we have come to respect and appreciate Dr. Clayton Chau, Director of the Orange County Health Care Agency and County Public Health Officer, for his tireless efforts to ensure the health and welfare of all of Orange County’s residents during the County’s COVID-19 response. The results speak for themselves: testing capacity has significantly increased, The County’s positivity rate has decreased, hospitalizations are down, and the County is now in the “Red” Tier, allowing more businesses to open, and our children the opportunity to return to school.

We’ve worked closely with Dr. Chau these past few months and grown to rely upon his open and frank nature and his passion in ensuring the health and welfare of all county’s residents, including our most highly impacted citizens and cities during this pandemic. He makes himself available to us around the clock, provides detailed answers to our questions and concerns, and has been a strong advocate for us to the state Department of Public Health. This has been critically important as we continue to navigate through shifting state guidelines and requirements that have left our constituents frustrated and confused.

But most of all, Dr. Chau has stood bravely against an onslaught of negative attacks, continuing to do his job independently and effectively. Dr. Chau obtained his MD degree from the University of Minnesota and he is more than qualified to serve as the County’s Public Health Officer. We condemn in the strongest manner possible any and all attacks on his character or threats to intimidate him.

As local elected leaders, we understand the challenges of navigating the policy landscape at the federal and state levels. Dr. Chau has proven to be a strong advocate for Orange County’s voice in Sacramento while ensuring that he never forgets his charge as a healthcare professional. We stand with him.

Jennifer Fitzgerald, Mayor, City of Fullerton

Miguel Pulido, Mayor, City of Santa Ana

Katrina Foley, Mayor, City of Costa Mesa

Rob Johnson, Mayor, City of Cypress

Steve Jones, Mayor, City of Garden Grove

Lynn Semeta, Mayor, City of Huntington Beach

Bob Whalen, Mayor, City of Laguna Beach

Noel Hatch, Mayor, City of Laguna Woods

Brian Goodell, Mayor, City of Mission Viejo

Will O’Neill, Mayor, City of Newport Beach

Ward Smith, Mayor, City of Placentia

Brad McGirr, Mayor, City of Rancho Santa Margarita

Beth Haney, Mayor, City of Yorba Linda

