Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley Releases Message to Voters Regarding COVID-19 and Ballot Security

SANTA ANA, CA – September 21, 2020 – Neal Kelley, Orange County, CA Registrar of Voters, has released an important message for all Orange County voters.

This message includes information on in-person voting options under COVID-19, election security, and our operational plans with the United States Postal Service.

You can access the video message on the Registrar of Voters’ YouTube channel.

The full transcript of the message is included below.

Orange County Registrar of Voters, Neal Kelley’s Message to Voters:

Hello everyone, I’m Neal Kelley, Orange County’s Registrar of Voters – it’s a privilege to stand in front of you on behalf of all of our team members supporting the election process here in Orange County.

These times are challenging, like nothing any of us have ever seen.

Despite the challenges, I want to provide you some important facts that you should know – because of COVID-19, the Governor and the state Legislature mandated that a mail ballot be sent to all voters.

In addition, they declared that in-person voting options were essential for all California voters, and we are here to ensure that voters have safe and healthy opportunities to cast their ballot.

It’s important that voters have the assurances that they need to feel confident that their ballot will be counted accurately and fairly. To that end, we have taken concrete action to give voters as much peace of mind as possible.

We have built partnerships with federal agencies, such as Homeland Security and the FBI, along with regional law enforcement and intelligence organizations, focused on enhancing our election security.

During ballot mailings, we work daily with the United States Postal Service to monitor data that allows us to verify that your ballot is being delivered and returned without delays – and we work closely with postal investigators regarding any suspicious activity.

If you do choose to vote in-person, voting equipment cleanliness and physical distancing matter greatly. We have taken unprecedented steps to put additional safety measures in place.

We have a dedicated team of professionals, focused on doing everything in our power to make sure that you feel safe and comfortable when you are ready to cast your ballot.

We are essential workers, and we are here to serve you and to ensure that your ballot is handled securely and with care – empowering you to make certain that your voice is heard.

For more information on our planning and these important changes, you can find them at ocvote.com/covid.

I wish you good health and a sense of optimism. It truly is an honor for me to serve as Orange County’s chief election official.