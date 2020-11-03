2020 Election Night Results: Dana Point City Council Race

Early election night results for the Dana Point City Council showed Mike Frost leading in District 4 and Michael Villar is leading in District 5, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute. CLICK HERE to view live results for every Orange County race.

Frost has out-fundraised all of the other candidates running for Dana Point City Council, reporting nearly $20,000 for his campaign.

The candidates have each been vocal about their priorities for Dana Point, a city that’s currently struggling with homelessness and lack of tourism revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

