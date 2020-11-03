2020 Election Night Results: Fountain Valley City Council Race

Early election night results for the Fountain Valley City Council race show Glenn Grandis and Ted Bui in the lead to fill the two seats that are up for grabs.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute. CLICK HERE to view live results for every Orange County race.

Grandis was on top with Bui in second place, and incumbent Cheryl Brothers right behind.

Winning this election, among other issues, would mean tackling challenges that COVID-19 has brought the city’s businesses and residents.

