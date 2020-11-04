2020 Election Night Results: La Habra City Council Race

Early ballot returns show that incumbent Rose Espinoza is leading in the race for one of three open seats on the La Habra City Council, according to results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute. CLICK HERE to view live results for every Orange County race.

Espinoza is followed by fellow incumbent Tim Shaw and candidate Steve Simonian in second and third place, respectively. Candidates Peter Cruz and Michael Navarro are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Ballot measure W, which would impose gross receipt tax on commercial cannabis businesses, was leading. Measure X, which would amend the La Habra general plan to require majority voter approval to change the designation of property labeled as open space, was also favored.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

To read more about the candidates, click here.