2020 Election Night Results: Laguna Hills City Council Race

Laguna Hills’ first round of election results showed incumbent Janine Heft leading and candidate Bill Hunt running in second for two open seats on the City Council.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute. CLICK HERE to view live results for every Orange County race.

Candidate Nick Wood was in third place.

If re-elected Heft would continue working to protect the quality of life in Laguna Hills, according to her candidate statement.

Hunt said he wants to ensure, “we maintain responsible budgets, are responsive to the community, support our local businesses, and provide the highest level of public safety to our neighborhoods, schools, public facilities and parks,” according to his candidate statement.

According to campaign disclosure statements, from Jan. 1 through Oct. 17, Heft outraised her opponents with $11,737.20 for her campaign; Hunt raised $7,660. Wood reported that he would receive less than and spend no more than $2,000 during the calendar year.

