2020 Election Night Results: Los Alamitos City Council Race and Sales Tax Measure

Early ballots returns show Tayna Doby in a narrow lead for District 1 of Los Alamitos’ City Council, with Ron Bates leading in District 2, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Jordan B. Nefulda is running unopposed in District 3.

Voters were favoring Measure Y in the early going. If approved, the initiative will increase the sales tax by 1.5% until ended by voters.

While Doby and Dean Grose are both incumbents, they are running on different platforms for District 1. In her statement of qualifications, Doby stresses that she can bring a fresh perspective to Los Alamitos, while Grose emphasizes the importance of maintaining the current culture of the city in his statement of qualifications.

Vying for District 2, candidates Kate Hallman and Bates are trying to entice voters with different tactics. While Hallman said she is a concerned citizen and not a politician, Bates stressed his experience with local politics in their respective statement of qualifications.

