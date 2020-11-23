Alevy: The Economic Threat of the Color Purple

104 Shares Reddit Email

Our Founding Fathers believed that “Compromise is the Lifeblood of Democracy.” Sound public policy must take the needs of the people into consideration. Closing up the business community is not a compromise – it is a strong-armed tactic focused on physical health while turning its back on financial health.

Clearly, there have been recent increases in testing for the COVID-19 virus and reporting of positive tests for the virus within the County and the surrounding region. There are increased incidents of positive testing. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by COVID-19.

We respectfully and collectively ask for Governor Newsom and his administration to give more consideration to the plight of the small business owners and their employees, whose lives have been dramatically impacted by the pandemic. In many cases, jobs have been lost and businesses have been forced to cease operation. Many businesses will simply not survive being closed down again.

Despite substantial efforts to ensure safety and compliance at their restaurants, stores and offices, they are paying a horrible price for the failure of others to comply with the simple logic and directives to keep us all safe.

We all are responsible citizens! We already follow the very strict guidelines. We urge you not to shut down Orange County again. Please leave local enforcement up to our local agencies and allow us to do our work, serve our customers and keep our employees employed and their families fed and housed.

We request that a program be swiftly developed that enables those restaurants and businesses that comply with strict guidelines to be able to remain open and serving their customers.

The partnership between the Laguna Niguel business community and our local City government has worked hard to create and sustain a safe environment for its residents, and those who work, shop and dine here. Extraordinary outreach and other efforts have been made to ensure that all businesses are compliant with the state and local mandates. This is a safe city. The Chamber urges all residents and companies to follow the mandates and directives and to stay safe. But we also implore Governor Newsom to allow business and lives to continue.

Scott Alevy is the President/CEO of the Laguna Niguel Chamber of Commerce

