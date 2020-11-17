Laguna Beach To Consider Permanent Dog Play Area at Moulton Meadows Park

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider building a permanent dog play area at Moulton Meadows Park.

A temporary play area at the park has gone through a six-month trial-period as part of a pilot project.

In October, the city’s Recreation Committee voted to recommend that the City Council make the play area permanent, according to a city agenda report.

If the City Council votes to approve the amenity, a new application will have to be submitted to the Planning Commission to determine size, materials, location, signage, and to address residents’ concerns, the report said.

The estimated cost of the project is $110,000, which would become part of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget process, according to the report.

According to the agenda report, the approved cost will go toward the installation of permanent fencing, new turf and landscaping, as well as improved irrigation.

Sufficient funds in the existing budget will allow the city to maintain the current temporary play area until the new one is completed, the report said.