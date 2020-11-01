Message to Orange County Voters: If You Plan to Vote In-Person Plan Ahead; Election Day is the Last Day to Vote, Not the First

SANTA ANA, CA –October 31, 2020 – The Registrar of Voters is strongly encouraging voters to vote ahead of Election Day (Tuesday, November 3, 2020) if at all possible. Election Day is the end of a 30-day voting period, which has provided voters many options for voting-at-home, or in-person prior to Election Day to avoid congestion.

To date approximately 888,000 ballots have been returned via the USPS, in official drop boxes, or turned in at a Vote Center. This compares with 413,000 during the same period in 2016 (a 115% increase). In addition, as of 7 p.m. this evening 87,000 voters have voted in-person at one of 168 Vote Centers across Orange County.

Total turnout in the 2016 Presidential General Election was 80.7% (1,239,405 ballots cast). Turnout in the 2020 Presidential General Election is currently at 57% with 3 days of voting left.

Voters can find the closest Vote Center, or official ballot return options, by visiting ocvote.com.

Quote by Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley:

“Ballots processed ahead of Election Day are handled in the same manner as ballots cast on Election Day.” He continued, “Voters can avoid lines and potential delays due to COVID-19 precautions by voting on either Sunday or Monday, or using their official ballot they received through the mail – many options exist for returning their ballot.”

All voters received an official ballot through the mail and all voters can check their registration, re-register, and register to vote at ocvote.com. For more information, call 714-567-7600 or visit ocvote.com.