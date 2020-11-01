|
Message to Orange County Voters: If You Plan to Vote In-Person Plan Ahead; Election Day is the Last Day to Vote, Not the First
Many options have been in place for nearly 30 days to allow voters ample time to plan ahead for voting prior to Election Day.
SANTA ANA, CA –October 31, 2020 – The Registrar of Voters is strongly encouraging voters to vote ahead of Election Day (Tuesday, November 3, 2020) if at all possible. Election Day is the end of a 30-day voting period, which has provided voters many options for voting-at-home, or in-person prior to Election Day to avoid congestion.
To date approximately 888,000 ballots have been returned via the USPS, in official drop boxes, or turned in at a Vote Center. This compares with 413,000 during the same period in 2016 (a 115% increase). In addition, as of 7 p.m. this evening 87,000 voters have voted in-person at one of 168 Vote Centers across Orange County.
Total turnout in the 2016 Presidential General Election was 80.7% (1,239,405 ballots cast). Turnout in the 2020 Presidential General Election is currently at 57% with 3 days of voting left.
Voters can find the closest Vote Center, or official ballot return options, by visiting ocvote.com.
Quote by Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley:
“Ballots processed ahead of Election Day are handled in the same manner as ballots cast on Election Day.” He continued, “Voters can avoid lines and potential delays due to COVID-19 precautions by voting on either Sunday or Monday, or using their official ballot they received through the mail – many options exist for returning their ballot.”
All voters received an official ballot through the mail and all voters can check their registration, re-register, and register to vote at ocvote.com. For more information, call 714-567-7600 or visit ocvote.com.