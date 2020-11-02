The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: November 2, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Kimberly Edds

Public Information Officer

Office: 714-347-8405, Cell: 714-504-1917

[email protected]

Orange County District Attorney’s Office Continues to Safeguard Sanctity of 2020 Election

District Attorney Hotline Allows Residents to Report Suspected Election Fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is continuing its efforts to safeguard the sanctity of every vote cast in the 2020 General Election. Tomorrow is the last day voters can cast their ballots.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has a dedicated team of prosecutors and investigators who are specifically trained in election law violations, including election fraud. This team includes:

13 attorneys from the OCDA Special Prosecutions who have been specifically trained on protocols and procedures for election issue response.

25 District Attorney Investigators , one analyst and one District Attorney Investigative Aide

The Orange County District Attorney team is working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the California Secretary of State, the California Attorney General, the Orange County Registrar of Voters, the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center as well as local law enforcement to protect everyone’s right to vote free of intimidation.

The OCDA team is in direct contact with the Registrar of Voters and will be dispatched to address election related issues if needed. The District Attorney Mobile Command Post will also be stationed at the Registrar of Voters on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, and members of the OCDA team are available 24/7 for election related issues and questions.

That team has conducted training for the Registrar of Voters staff as well as Orange County law enforcement on how to recognize potential election fraud. OCDA prosecutors are available 24/7 to provide assistance to the Registrar of Voters and local law enforcement regarding election law violations.

“Your vote is your voice,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “The power of one vote should not be underestimated, and it is our responsibility as prosecutors to ensure that every vote – and every – voice counts. We have taken every step to safeguard this election and provide Orange County residents with the peace of mind that their voice will be heard when they cast their ballot – whether it is by mail, at a ballot box, or by voting in person. Anyone who chooses to violate any section of the election code in Orange County and interfere with the sanctity of the election will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Orange County Registrar of Voters has a list of official ballot drop boxes. If a ballot drop box is not on the list, it is not an official government drop box.

Residents who suspect election fraud are encouraged to call the Orange County District Attorney Election Fraud Hotline at 714-501-4593. Residents can also report suspected election fraud by emailing [email protected]

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email [email protected].