Placentia Approves New Public Safety Facility; Will Include a Subterranean Shooting Range

The Placentia City Council has agreed to move forward with the construction of a multi-million dollar public safety facility at the city yard.

Placentia currently leases a 30,000-square-foot space in another part of town where the city’s police department evidence and records are housed. The property was previously flooded by rains and is in poor condition. Additionally, it requires new evidence storage refrigeration units, according to a staff report. Both the estimated lease and energy costs of the current facility range from $177,403 in the fiscal year 2020-21 to $372,000 in the years 2050-51.

City staff worked alongside a finance team to budget and develop several options for a new 16,000-square-foot to 19,000-square-foot city-owned facility primarily serving police department needs, but one that could also fulfill other functions. Staff first presented the alternatives for the new building to the council in October.

Several council members felt the project would produce savings for Placentia residents in the long run, in addition to providing the public safety department with vital resources.

Council members on Dec. 1 voted to approve one of the alternatives 4-0. Councilman Chad Wanke was absent.

Mayor Ward Smith said he recognized the fiscal concerns some council members expressed regarding the approved alternative, but felt the project offered good advantages.

“Whether you’re in the police department or fire department, don’t pull up short in the beginning of a project,” Smith said. “If you’re building a footprint, take full advantage and make use of every available space that you can.”

According to the staff report, the approved proposal would cost approximately $9.7 million to develop. Among other components, the new building is expected to include the following:

A 7,454 square-foot ground floor and second floor

A 4,360 square foot subterranean three-lane shooting range

A 911 public safety communications center

The building will be powered by solar panels and battery storage systems to minimize overall energy costs, as stated in the staff report.

The public safety facility will be financed through issuance of tax-exempt lease revenue bonds, a widely accepted method of funding public projects. The bond payments are expected to be offset significantly through savings from eliminating or reducing the current lease and energy costs, according to the staff report.

It is estimated that by January, bonds will be sold after consideration and approval from City Council. The city will seek construction bids from February to October. Construction is expected to start in November, according to a city presentation.