Videos: Take a Trip Outside in Orange County’s Wilderness

33 Shares Reddit Email

While stay at home orders continue, just a short drive in Orange County can transport you to scenic vistas and nature preserves.

Here we offer a series of videos featuring some of Orange County’s wilderness areas — for either the purpose of informing potential visitors or to carry you away virtually to breathtaking views. Here we see Crystal Cove, Newport Beach Back Bay and Laguna Canyon.

If you plan to visit one of these areas, make sure to view the latest advisory information.

Editor’s Note: This story was edited by Ethan Williams, Faith Smith and Alya Hijazi. To inquire or write us about our Voice of OC Youth Media program or this piece of work, email us at [email protected].

Crystal Cove

Newport Beach Back Bay

Laguna Canyon