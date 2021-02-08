City of Orange Looks to Set Close to Half a Million Dollars in Relief Money to Help Small Businesses

8 Shares Reddit Email

The Orange City Council on Tuesday will consider allocating $493,400 to provide further relief for small businesses in the city adversely impacted due to the coronavirus.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

City staff are proposing the money from the county of Orange be used for 50 additional business relief grants of up to $10,000 each. The council is poised to accept the funds and then allocate them for a new round of grants. If approved, business owners will then be able to apply for the money. All applications for the program will continue to be considered on a first come, first served basis, according to the city’s website.

The City Council created the Small Business Assistance program in May last year to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a city staff report (Click here to download the report from the council agenda). At its June 9 meeting, following receipt of $3.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) money via the county, the council expanded the program with grants of up to $25,000.

Grant applications will be administered by the city manager’s office.

According to the city staff report, a small business is eligible to apply for a relief grant if it meets certain criteria, including:

Being physically located in Orange with a current business license

Employing between one and 50 full-time equivalent employees

Being in business for at least one year and is not a franchise or part of a chain of four more locations

Having annual revenues of between $100,000 and $5 million

Is not a home-based business, largely cash-based business, adult business, or massage parlor

The city has so far been able to make 144 business relief grants through the CARES Act funds provided by the county, according to the staff report.

The Orange City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.