The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: CEO Communications [email protected]

Disneyland Resort Super POD Site to Close Temporarily

Severe Weather Delayed Orange County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies

Santa Ana, Calif. (February 18, 2021) — The Disneyland Resort Super POD site will close temporarily, due to a lack of vaccine supply. Severe weather across the country has delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccine supplies across the State of California, including to Orange County.

The expected Moderna vaccine delivery on Tuesday, February 16, did not arrive. As a result, Moderna vaccine inventory is very low. State guidance encourages dispensing all vaccine supplies as quickly as possible and does not allow for maintaining a large inventory in reserve.

The Disney Super POD site, which primarily dispenses the Moderna vaccine, will close today, through Monday, February 22, pending receipt of additional supply on Monday. The opening of the Anaheim Convention Center site, scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, is potentially delayed, dependent on Moderna vaccine supply.

The Soka University and Santa Ana College sites primarily dispense the Pfizer vaccine. Soka will remain open to provide a second-dose Pfizer vaccine, dependent on vaccine supply. Santa Ana College will close temporarily beginning on Saturday, February 20; the reopening date is to be determined depending on receipt of additional Pfizer vaccine supply.

Everyone who has an appointment at the affected sites will receive a notification through Othena with information regarding rescheduled appointments.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccine Second Dose Guidelines advise the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible (3 weeks for Pfizer-BioNTech, and one month for Moderna). However, the CDC’s guidance allows for second dose administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval. The CDC is not advocating for people to delay getting their second dose, but the data from clinical trials support that it is still effective in the delayed range.

The Orange County Health Care Agency operates Super POD sites at the Disneyland Resort, Soka University, and soon the Anaheim Convention Center. Appointments for the County’s Super POD sites are scheduled through the Othena.com user platform.

Vaccination appointments are currently available to individuals classified under the “Phase 1a, all tiers” eligible vaccine distribution group as established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), as well as those who work as first responders in high-risk communities or who are 65 years of age or over. Proof of eligibility is required.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Those scheduled for an appointment are encouraged to arrive no more than 30 minutes before their appointment time and dress appropriately for the weather. Individuals without an appointment will be turned away.

For questions about Othena or the registration and appointment scheduling process, please call (714) 834-2000.

• For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County, go to covidvaccinefacts.com

• To register for a COVID-19 vaccination at a Super POD site in Orange County, go to Othena.com

# #

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email [email protected].