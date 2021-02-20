Fountain Valley Takes Their 5K Race Virtual

Trying to foster a step toward normalcy, Fountain Valley city leaders are encouraging residents to lace up for a virtual 5K race this week, noting over 100 residents have already signed up.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

The free, week-long “Virtual 5K Walk/Run,” from 12 a.m. Feb. 20, through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27.

The city calendar shows that participants can define their own pace by running, jogging, or walking anywhere they choose while maintaining social distancing and other coronavirus protocols.

Brian Karr, community services supervisor, confirmed that 123 participants have signed up, surpassing the city’s expectations. Karr said that the deadline to sign up is today, Feb. 19.

“We’re trying to figure out a way to connect with our community,” he said. “Our biggest motivation, too, was getting people active and out there, for all ages, everyone’s welcome.”

The event flier includes a QR code, to scan with a phone camera, that leads to the online registration form participants must complete.

The registration form includes specific event details, such as how to track progress online through an app and how to submit results once completed.

Karr confirmed that a leaderboard, posted on the city website, will track participants’ progress.

“[We are] Looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy, and this is another thing we thought we could offer to help people get back in that mindset and get people active again,” Karr said.

The event flier states that participants can receive a Fountain Valley tee-shirt and other merchandise by the end of the week.There will also be an opportunity for participants to win prizes in a raffle on March 2.