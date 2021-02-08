Nastic: Huntington Beach Union High School District, Don’t Force Our Teachers Back to School

In the midst of the most widespread pandemic in over a century and an unprecedented economic crisis, the Huntington Beach Union High School School District Board of Trustees (HBUHSD) has decided to issue teachers a cruel ultimatum: return to in-person instruction or forgo a significant portion of your pay once your sick days are exhausted.​

The decision has sent shockwaves throughout the community, but this is not the first time the board threatened to force teachers back to in-person instruction. Back in December, the school threatened to send teachers back to school just as Covid-19 cases were beginning to ramp up during the holiday season. Parents, teachers, and students united together to express their concerns and grievances at a school board meeting, many on the verge of tears.

But not everyone came out in support of teachers.

One frustrated parent suggested placing “trackers” on teachers to detect whether they perform essential duties such as going to the grocery store. Another parent falsely accused teachers of partying and traveling during virtual classroom sessions.

As a student myself, I can admit that online learning can not only be extraordinarily challenging, but it places severe restrictions on lower-income students who have limited access to the internet and will likely have a negative impact on our educational institutions that will be felt for years to come. However, virtual instruction is necessary in order to guarantee the safety of our educational community and should be built upon rather than abolished for an alternative that makes it look perfect in comparison.