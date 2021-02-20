Stanton Still Looking for a Dog Park Location as it Narrows Options

After two years of trying to figure out where to put a dog park in Stanton, the city may finally be closing in on a location.

Stanton was eyeing an Orange County Transportation Authority-owned property at Western Avenue and West Cerritos Avenue as the city’s first dog park venue. City staff is now in the process of creating a landscape rendering which will be done within two weeks to present to the Transportation Authority with hopes of approval.

Meanwhile, Council member Carol Warren during a Feb. 9 City Council meeting, proposed an alternative location at Orangewood Avenue and Santa Rosalia Street, near Stanton park. The council unanimously supported her proposal.

“We have nothing for dogs in the community,” Mayor David Shawver said at the meeting. “This is an inexpensive proposal,” he added, referring to the creation of a dog park in general. “I would like to get this one up and going.”

The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission is discussing how to move forward on development with either of the two properties, and will have an idea of what direction to take within the next week, city staff said at the meeting.