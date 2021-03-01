We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation.
Dana Point could allow local artists to illustrate designs for utility boxes around the city once again, in a continuation of a beautification program implemented last year.
Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
The City Council on Tuesday is set to consider authorizing $25,000 for the program, allowing the city’s Arts and Culture Commission to select 14 artists for the job. If approved, selected artists would get $250 each and the city would spend approximately $1,500 for the printing and installation of the vinyl wrap that will display the artwork on the utility boxes, according to a staff report.
The initiative called the Utility Box Artwork Program was begun last year to “contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of Dana Point streetscapes, and create a vibrant and interesting environment,” the report states.
Last year, seven out of 28 artists were selected, and their designs applied to boxes (See the artwork here).
If authorized by the City Council, the Arts and Culture Commission anticipates taking applications from March 22 to May 25, with final selections expected at the panel’s June 10 meeting, according to the staff report.
More information on the program, application process, and selection criteria can be found in the staff report.
The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed live on the Dana Point YouTube channel.
