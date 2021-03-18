49 Shares Reddit Email

Responding creatively to the pandemic, South Coast Repertory announced an innovative 2021 spring/summer season today which will be a mix of streamed and outdoor events.

The company is the first major performing arts organization to announce a season of performances for live audiences. Pacific Symphony has begun to perform together live in weekly performances at the Segerstrom Concert Hall for a streaming audience; however, a live audience is not yet included in their plan.

Among the first-time experiments for SCR: a digital version of the Costa Mesa theater company’s annual Pacific Playwrights Festival and live performances on the grounds of Mission San Juan Capistrano.

In a video released with the announcement, SCR’s artistic director, David Ivers, conducts a tour of the mission, showing the four “quadrants” in the courtyard where audiences will sit. “We are excited, and we are thrilled to know that we have lots of opportunities” to perform, Ivers says at the end of the video.

The season will begin with a series called “SCRemote,” described by the theater as “high-quality filmed productions created with a multi-camera setup by award-winning cinematic artists.” They will be available to subscribers via a streaming platform so they can watch the shows remotely.

In mid-July, SCR will move to the mission, debuting a new series called “Outside SCR.” Two shows will be presented, “American Mariachi” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

An artist’s rendering for the South Coast Repertory stage on the campus of the Mission San Juan Capistrano. SCR has announced a spring/summer season for 2021 which will include performances for live audiences at at the mission. Credit: Design by Efren Delgadillo Jr.

No alternative plans were mentioned if pandemic restrictions again restrict outdoor gatherings. The company said its regular season would be reinstated for 2021-22, beginning in the fall.

Here is SCR’s upcoming season:

SCRemote

“Red Riding Hood” by Allison Gregory. Directed by Shannon Flynn. Offered digitally, on-demand. Available to stream mid-to-late April

Pacific Playwrights Festival

“Covenant” by York Walker. Streaming: April 26-May 2.

“Coleman ‘72” by Charlie Oh. Streaming: May 10-May 16

“Park-e Laleh” by Shayan Lotfi. Streaming: May 24-May 30

“Clean” by Christine Quintana. Streaming: May 31-June 6

“Harold & Lillian” based on the documentary by Daniel Raim, book & lyrics by Dan Collins, music by Julianne Wick Davis. Streaming: June 21-27

Outside SCR

“American Mariachi” by José Cruz González. Directed by Christopher Acebo. Performances: July 15, 17, 23, 25, 29 and 31 (all at 7:30 p.m.). Performed at Mission San Juan Capistrano

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Directed by Kari Hayter, book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Performances: July 16, 18, 22, 24, 30 and Aug. 1 (all at 7:30 p.m.). Performed at Mission San Juan Capistrano

Tickets are $19-$35, with special pricing for those 25 and under. Single tickets may be purchased beginning March 22, either online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. More information is available at scr.org.

Paul Hodgins is the founding editor of Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. He can be reached at phodgins@voiceofoc.org.

