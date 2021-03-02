We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation.
Voice of OC recently reached a milestone on Instagram of attaining more than 10,000 followers as the latest advancement in reach and impact across the Orange County community.
The nonprofit news agency has greatly expanded followings across mobile and social audiences including on Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, Apple News, Google News and Flipboard. Recently Voice reached the general milestone of more than 50,000 fans across social media.
Whereas other social platforms display Voice of OC’s attention to detail in stories and our ability to spur public debate, Instagram is a real showcase for our photography.
“Julie Leopo’s work as our director of photography shows the human side to quality of life issues.”Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr.
“Her extraordinary work, and leadership on coaching young visual journalists, draws readers in to discover local government stories like never before,” Santana said.
Instagram also offers Voice of OC yet another open communication channel with our audience (now with the swipe up feature to read our stories). Each social platform reaches a different segment of the community, generally trending younger on Instagram.
These social channels allow our news agency to receive direct feedback and news tips from Orange County residents in a process that betters our coverage, informs our planning and advances the future of audience-based local news in Orange County.
