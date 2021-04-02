4 Shares Reddit Email

Once again weather conditions have disrupted efforts to have the words ‘No Hate’ emblazoned across the sky in Orange County.

The message was intended to bring awareness to an increase in acts of hate and violence towards Asian Americans across the country and serve as a call to stop hatred against any particular community.

Each letter was slated to be one mile long but cloudy weather caused Nailing it For America, an all volunteer nail salon advocacy group that organized the sky visual to postpone it for sometime in the next two weeks.

That is if the weather permits.

The group tried to have the message displayed last week but high Santa Ana winds thwarted that effort as well.

“Third time’s the charm,” Tam Nguyen, a co-founder of Nailing it For America said in an interview Friday morning.

Kien Nguyen, a Vietnamese American Grandmother, who sponsored the message hosted a private intimate picnic at the Fountain Valley Sports Park with people from various communities – not just Asian Americans – who have experienced hate crimes or racism.

She has been supporting Nailing it For America in their efforts to donate about $30 million dollars worth of personal protective equipment as well as over 70,000 meals to healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic.

Kien Nguyen, who has experienced racism herself, shared her thoughts on the surge of violence against Asian Americans in a community piece published by the Voice of OC and will read it at the gathering.

“We’ve all been shocked by the videos of Asian American seniors being punched, kicked and spat upon. Some were stabbed. And some have died from unspeakable violence for simply being Asian,” reads her article.

Nailing it For America has held several vigils and rallies in the past few weeks as well as helped organize self defense lessons for the community.

Tam Nguyen said the group hopes to hold a news conference to potentially coincide with the sky message detailing measurable action that they will be pursuing against racial injustice with public involvement.

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

