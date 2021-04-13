We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation.
Voice of OC is the nonprofit newsroom dedicated to the community.
We are nonpartisan and independent.
Built as a grass root from the ground up to tell your stories.
We give voice to the voiceless. We ask the tough questions of people in power.
A monthly donation to Voice of OC is the fastest way to safeguard your family’s health and quality of life.
A donation to Voice of OC does more than inform you. We offer our valuable news to the community free of paywalls and free of ads. Your donation empowers the entire community.
- Read our publisher and editor-in-chief Norberto Santana, Jr.’s column telling the touching and tragic stories of people who we’ve lost from COVID-19. And he doesn’t stop there, he also points to county elected leaders who have yet to memorialize the dead.
- We are exposing the truth of hate crimes, a fizzled “White Lives Matter” protest and funding for the OC Human Relations Commission following a rise in hate crimes.
- Our dramatic investigative series last year is leading Great Park residents to step up and ask for a voice in where their tax money is spent.
- Our reporters are bringing you the community’s stories of Ramadan, Persian New Year, Easter and Cesar Chavez Day.
- Arts journalist Eric Marchese brings you a look at how theater programs are staying connected virtually.
- We brought you a detailed look at the video showing Kurt Reinhold’s death that has since sparked protests and a wrongful death lawsuit.
Our news team has been here in Orange County every day for more than a decade — asking pointed questions, examining data and reporting the nonpartisan honest truth.
But 2020 has pulled back the curtains on our work and made our impact on your daily life more transparent than ever before.
Please, join us and support our work today.
About Voice of OC: Mission | Editorial Policies | Contact Us | Funding | Privacy Policy
Have an opinion on this story? Join the conversation… In lieu of comments, we encourage readers to engage with us across a variety of mediums. Join the open conversation on our Facebook page. Message us via our website form or staff page. Send us a secure news tip. Share your thoughts in a community opinion piece.