Imagine your civic life without Voice of OC’s news stories as your daily informative guide.

Think about the public records – such as information on how CARES Act funds were disseminated – that would have remained locked up in a drawer.

Consider the lack of information you’d have access to ahead of local government meetings on vital topics such as the county’s multi-billion dollar budget.

Contemplate facing Coronavirus without Voice of OC’s news stories and infographics informing you of the latest community risks and looming government decisions.

Reflect on how many questions you would have remaining in your head that you didn’t get a chance to get answered in Voice of OC’s live COVID discussions.

Now, thank Voice of OC’s generous donors.

Nearly four-thousand people have stepped up in Orange County and said that they believe so strongly in real nonpartisan local news that they have committed personal money to the cause.

And now, here’s your chance. Your opportunity to join the Voice of OC movement. To put your own money up — however much you can afford — to defend your quality of life.

Just look at some of our most recent impacts in your community:

We offer our valuable news to the community free of paywalls and free of ads. Your donation empowers the entire community. Give what you can today to bring local news to those who can’t. CLICK HERE to become a Voice of OC donor today.