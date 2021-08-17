The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Anaheim, CA – Former federal prosecutor and consumer advocate Ashleigh Aitken announced her campaign for Anaheim Mayor today. Aitken will challenge embattled incumbent Mayor Harry Sidhu, who she nearly defeated in 2018. The election is in November of 2022.

In announcing her campaign, Aitken released the following statement:

“Anaheim is my hometown–an incredible city where neighbors look out for one another and diverse families come together to realize the American dream. But that dream is getting harder to achieve for many residents, and Anaheim’s mayor is more focused on making backroom deals to benefit his politically connected friends than he is on improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods. I’m running for Mayor to advocate for our neighborhoods by protecting taxpayers against waste and giveaways, tackling the homelessness crisis with urgency, protecting public health, and helping local businesses and workers recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. I’ll bring much needed honesty, transparency, and a spirit of cooperation with me to City Hall, and I’ll work hard every day to listen and deliver results for our city’s residents. I am excited to announce my candidacy, and I am looking forward to the campaign ahead.”

ABOUT ASHLEIGH AITKEN

Born and raised in Orange County, Ashleigh Aitken has been fighting for local families for twenty years. As a federal prosecutor serving the United States Attorney in the Central District of California, Ashleigh prosecuted violent crimes, illegal firearms distribution, narcotics, child pornography, and fraud. Now in private practice, Ashleigh fights to get justice for her clients. Ashleigh has worked pro bono to aid homeless veterans, victims of domestic violence, expand free legal services for our veterans and military families, and stop the sale of the Orange County Fairgrounds. Ashleigh is a dedicated community servant. She volunteers as a Girl Scout troop leader and serves on the board of AlzheimersOC, Caterina’s Club, and WISEplace, the only shelter serving unaccompanied homeless women in Orange County. Since 2012, Ashleigh has served on the Orange County Fair Board, culminating in her service as Chairwoman in 2015. Ashleigh has served as the Orange County Bar Association President, where she established a Veterans Committee to increase pro bono legal support for veterans and their families. During the pandemic, she volunteered at food distribution drives in Anaheim and the Orange County Fairgrounds. She worked to open both a COVID testing site and vaccine clinics at the fairgrounds. From 2011 to 2013, Ashleigh served as Chair of the Anaheim Community Services Board, where she helped secure funding for local non-profit organizations that work to lift people out of poverty, prevent elder abuse, offer job training and placement, and provide additional education and arts resources to at-risk youth.

Ashleigh earned her Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Boston College and her law degree from the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law. Ashleigh lives in Anaheim Hills with her husband, Michael, their three children, and an ark of animals.

