The oil spill off the Orange County coastline is continuing to expand as the disaster heads into its third day of response, moving further south as officials scramble to close beaches and handle the environmental impacts.

Questions on how and when the spill started are still up in the air, and officials have shut down the pipeline but do not know where the leak originated. The last estimates on the spill’s size put it at over 126,000 gallons as of early Sunday morning, at which point the pipeline was still leaking. There has been no update as to the total size of the spill since then, but the pipeline has been shut off.

So far, the unified task force led by the Coast Guard had fished out 1,218 gallons of “oily water mixture,” as of 3:09 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Nine boats and three shoreline assessment teams were dispatched, and 3,700 of boom was put out to block as much oil as possible from reaching the coast.

The first reports of a spill made it to public officials just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, but residents near the beach say they smelled the tar as early as Friday evening.

As of Monday morning, Huntington Beach and the Huntington State Beach remained closed, with Mayor Kim Carr announcing at a press conference yesterday she’s heard estimates of a “few weeks to a few months,” for how long they’ll be shut down.

Laguna Beach and Crystal Cove State Beach also announced they would be closing their shorelines on Sunday night.

The only waterfront remaining open in the impacted area is Newport Beach, where city officials are asking people to stay out of the water but beaches remain open even after oil began rolling in on the shoreline early yesterday morning. The harbor is open for business, with an advisory to not take boats out through the oil spill.

“The idea of an environmental disaster like this is you want to contain the spread, so having vessels that are not involved in the response potentially in the contaminant is only spreading it,” said Linda Bui, a professor of environmental services at Louisiana State University who’s also studied the Bolsa Chica Wetlands area that’s under threat.

“If I were them, I’d operate under extreme caution and my opinion is they’re not.” Linda Bui, a professor of environmental services at Louisiana State University

Bui’s concerns were also shared yesterday by Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Public Health Care Agency.

“Do not swim, surf or exercise near the spill,” Chau said, adding the oil is toxic to the touch and in the air. The HCA also issued a health advisory saying anyone with any of the following symptoms should visit their family physician.

Skin, eye, nose and throat irritation

Headache

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Cough or shortness of breath

Yesterday, the only affected cities where recovery was focused were Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. But late last night, officials announced the oil was moving further south, affecting a longer strip of the Orange County coastline all the way to Dana Point.

Fisheries are closed all the way from Huntington Beach through Dana Point Harbor.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

