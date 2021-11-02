The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: CEO Communications

CEOCOM@ocgov.com

County of Orange Releases 2021 Proposed Redistricting Map Submissions

Santa Ana, Calif. (October 22, 2021) – The map submittals for 2021 County of Orange Redistricting are now available to the public by clicking here. The submittal period ended on October 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT. In addition, the public may also visit the interactive web map that includes each map proposal’s district boundaries along with other geographic and demographic reference information.

The County’s Redistricting Website contains information on the redistricting process along with a general calendar and timeline of actions, public comments and meeting minutes. Members of the public may provide comments on the proposed maps by clicking here, emailing redistricting@ocgov.com or by calling (714) 834-6000.

On Tuesday, November 2 at 10:00 am, the Board of Supervisors will receive the proposed 2021 County of Orange Redistricting Maps submissions and will receive public comment. A link to Agenda Item 23 may be found by clicking here. For information on how to address the Board of Supervisors, click here. This meeting will be streamed and may be found by clicking here. Translation services will be provided in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese upon request made 72 hours in advance of the workshop by emailing redistricting@ocgov.com or calling (714) 834-6000.

Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts, including Orange County’s Supervisorial Districts, in accordance with population shifts. The redistricting process is done every 10 years for local, state and federal governmental bodies by using updated Census data. The 2021 County of Orange redistricting process will use data from the 2020 Census. Local jurisdictions, including the County of Orange, must complete the redistricting process by no later than December 15, 2021, to allow for the new supervisorial districts to be ready for use in the June 7, 2022 primary election.

##

Information on upcoming redistricting activities will be updated on the County’s website at www.ocgov.com/redistricting. In addition, the County has created a dedicated email address and phone line for members of the public to submit questions or comments regarding the County’s redistricting process. The email address is redistricting@ocgov.com and the phone number is (714) 834-6000.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation

BREAKING TEXT ALERTS Subscribe today to receive Voice of OC’s breaking news text messages (free beyond your standard messaging rates).