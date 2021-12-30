Orange County canyon residents living in the Bond Fire area face a possibility of spending New Years away from home stemming from an expected mandatory evacuation order tonight at 8 p.m.

“Effective at 8 p.m. an Evacuation Order (Mandatory) will be issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar,” reads a Wednesday news release from the county.

A map detailing the evacuation zones can be found here.

Officials are expected to close the canyon roads to normal traffic by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“An Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) was put into effect at 10 a.m. in anticipation of the rain event. Canyon residents are strongly encouraged to evacuate prior to 8 p.m. Hard road closures will be in effect at 8 p.m. and access in and out of the canyon will be restricted to public safety and public works vehicles,” reads the Wednesday news release.

It’s the third mandatory evacuation order canyon residents have faced this month, with the last taking place right before Christmas.

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in communities surrounding the burned-out Bond Fire area. The warning is expected to last until 4 pm Thursday.

Meanwhile, constant rain is expected to continue throughout the night – something county officials fear will trigger more debris and mud slides.

OC officials are urging people with disabilities to call the county Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000 if they need help evacuating.

Evacuated canyon residents who can’t stay with someone else or at a hotel are urged to go to an evacuation center at a sports park in Lake Forest.

Here’s the directions to the center.

“Staff are onsite and will be available throughout the night to offer evacuated residents a warm, dry place to wait out the storm. Red Cross is on standby to support [county staff] in offering congregate, dormitory overnight shelter at the Sports Park as needed,” reads the news release.

Residents can’t take their housepets to the evacuation shelter, but can leave them with OC Animal Care in Tustin.

“If possible, please bring photo identification, veterinary/vaccination records, special food, and medications along with your animals,” reads the news release.

County officials say canyon residents who have large animals, like horses, can take them to the Orange County Fairgrounds, which has horse stalls and other areas that can house large animals.

“Please call 714-708-1588 to ensure your animals can be accommodated. For large animal sheltering at the OC Fair and Events Center, enter at Gate 5 off Arlington Drive. The daily care as well as feed, medications, and other necessary supplies will be the responsibility of the animal owner,” reads the news release.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation