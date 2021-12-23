Orange County is wrestling with its third oil sheen off the coast in the last three weeks, and officials are still at a loss to explain where it’s coming from.

A tweet from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s office of Spill Prevention and Response said the sheen is roughly a mile off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach.

OSPR, @USCGSoCal and County of Orange are responding to a report of a sheen approximately one-mile offshore Bolsa Chica State Beach. At this time, the source has not been determined. More information will be posted as available. — CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) December 22, 2021

At this time, there’s no known estimated size of the sheen and no known source for where the oil may have come from.

The new sheen comes on the heels of two other oil sheens spotted last Thursday, one near Bolsa Chica and another near Huntington Beach.

There’s also been no statement from the US Coast Guard, who handled the two sheens reported last Thursday, on the source of oil those sheens came from.

Reports of new sheens off the coast have become regular announcements ever since an oil pipeline leaked near the coast of Huntington Beach over the weekend of Oct. 2 and sent an estimated 25,000 gallons of oil toward Orange County.

Last week, federal prosecutors revealed they were charging Amplify Energy, the company who managed the pipeline, with criminal negligence, alleging that pipeline operators ignored multiple alarms of a leak and that the oil rig was understaffed.

Divers confirmed mitigation measures for the Pipeline P00547, from an underwater pipeline oil spill in early Oct., remain in place and are holding. — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 17, 2021

It’s still unclear whether or not Amplify is responsible for any of the sheens spotted this month.

Divers sent out by the Coast Guard confirmed last week that the wrap on the edge of the pipeline was holding, but haven’t announced any other source.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

