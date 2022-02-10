A brushfire burning above Emerald Bay and moving north towards Newport Beach triggered officials to evacuate Laguna Beach residents Thursday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m. the fire, named the Emerald Fire, is roughly 7-10 acres according to Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy.

At an early morning press conference, Fennessy said the fire was looking “much better,” than earlier in the day, saying that the department should be able to keep a handle on it and stop it from moving north into Newport Beach.

Fennessy said that the agency has 2 helicopters and at least 25 fire engines on the fire, with air tankers ordered. He also said that this is the first significant fire since the October 1993 Laguna Beach Fire that burned through 441 homes and 14,000 acres.

“I’m satisfied with the number of resources we have at scene and en route and I’m feeling confident we’ve got a pretty good handle on this fire. As long as the weather cooperates and resources continue to come in.” Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy

It is still unclear how the fire started, but first reports rolled in at 4:09 a.m. Thursday according to the Orange County Fire Authority on Twitter.

Fennessy also encouraged any residents under evacuation notices to move out sooner rather than later, reminding them that California no longer has just a fire season.

“We no longer have a fire season, we have a fire year. Even though the hillsides are green, it doesn’t take anything but low humidity and wind for fires to occur.” Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy

The Laguna Beach Police Department issued an immediate evacuation order for Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, with a warning for all residents north of Broadway Street according to a statement on the city’s website.

Immediate Evacuation Order Issued for Irvine Cove, Emerald Bay; Evacuation WARNING Issued for North Laguna. Info: https://t.co/Wv7gMpGtiP — City of Laguna Beach (@lagunabeachgov) February 10, 2022

The Orange County Sheriffs’ Department issued a conflicting evacuation order, encouraging all residents north of Broadway to evacuate under advised and mandatory evacuation orders all the way up to Crystal Cove, but did not list any evacuation orders for homes south of Broadway.

An hour later, Laguna Beach officials released a new map that was in line with the sheriffs that no longer featured evacuations for anyone south of Broadway. It remains unclear if an evacuation order for those neighborhoods is still in effect.

Coast Highway is closed in both directions, with northbound closed Ledriot Street and southbound closed at El Morro Bay.

All schools in Laguna Beach are closed for the day, with the city encouraging parents to contact the school district for more information according to the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Instagram page.

The city and the OCFA have not reported the opening of any evacuation centers.

So far, the only reported evacuation center is in Irvine, at the Los Olives Community Center on 101 Alfonso according to a post on the city of Irvine’s Twitter page.

The fire comes during a strong heatwave set to drive temperatures along the coast up to the high 80s today, with wind gusts as high as 49 mph according to the National Weather Service.

According to Fennessy, the department has “almost an engine in front of every home,” with three helicopters, five strike teams and two air tankers from CalFire enroute to help contain the fire before it spreads.

This story will continue to be updated. Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

