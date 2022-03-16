Today at noon, Publisher and Editor in Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. joins Brooke Staggs from the OC Register and Paul Mitchell from Political Data, Inc. for a Zoom media chat sponsored by the Orange County Public Affairs Association on the upcoming elections in Orange County featuring new boundaries and new faces.

Titled, “Redistricting: Its Impact on the 2022 Elections,” the virtual event will ask reporters and analysts to offer their take on the ongoing game of political chairs that followed the release of new election maps earlier this year.

To register for the event, click here.

For a fresh look at who’s running for elective office across Orange County, take a look at Nick Gerda’s story this morning detailing the latest races and faces impacting Orange County elections.

As the June primary approaches, moderator Sam Roth, who heads up government relations at Tenet Healthcare, will ask panelists to assess the impact of redistricting on opining federal, sate and local elections across Orange County.

Mitchell, who is a statewide expert on voter behavior, redistricting and geographic information, wil offer insights on the process behind the new maps. Staggs will offer a review of federal and state races while Santana will offer at local elections such as the race for District Attorney, County Supervisors and Auditor Controller among others.

For more information about the OC Public Affairs Association, go here: https://ocpaa.org

