The Voice of OC newsroom is nominated in eight categories for the 64th Annual LA Press Club Awards.

One of the oldest nonprofit newsrooms in the country, Voice of OC has been delivering accountability journalism to the residents of Orange County since 2009.

This year, Voice of OC Publisher, Norberto Santana Jr is competing for Online Columnist of the Year with none other than American Treasure, MVP All Star, former Laker Center, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who was nominated for his blog Official Substack of Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Santana is also nominated for Online Political Commentary for both National and Local Government.

Director of Photography, Julie Leopo, is nominated in two categories for her moving photos of Orange County veterans. Leopo’s work stands alongside other outstanding photographers including one of last year’s Pulitzer Prize winners, Ringo Chiu.

Civic Editor Spencer Custodio was recognized for his tireless coverage of the stadium deal in Anaheim.

Reporters Brandon Pho and Noah Biesiada are finalists for Local Political/ Government and Immigration Reporting.

Winners won’t be announced until LA Press Club banquet on June 25.

Here’s a list of individual nominations:

Norberto Santana Jr Finalist Columnist of the Year.

Norberto Santana Jr Online Political Commentary National for Unraveling Jan 6 Capitol Riot

Norberto Santana Jr Online Political Commentary Local for Memoralizing Covid Dead

Noah Biesiada Finalist Local Political/Government Reporting for Irvine Officials Look to Move Controversial Asphalt Factory Through Legal Settlement

Brandon Pho, Finalist Immigration Reporting for Does OC Work with ICE the Most in California? Sheriff Pushes for More Communication with Agency

Julie Leopo, Finalist Art/Photography News Photo OC Veterans Cemetery Could Get $20 Million Boost from County Under New Proposal

Julie Leopo Finalist Portrait Photo Non-entertainment Korean War Veterans Honored With New Memorial in Fullerton

Spenser Custodio Finalist Online Hard News Did Anaheim Violate Surplus Land Law When it Sold Angel Stadium? One State Agency Thinks it Might Have

