Both the Voice of OC’s news and arts and culture teams received first place awards at the OC Press Club Awards June 30.

Voice of OC Reporter Nick Gerda. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

County Reporter Nick Gerda won first place for Best Environmental News story for coverage of the OC oil spill.

“This is what good local journalism is all about — doing the legwork and research and making information available to not just the public but also the decision makers. Voice of OC brought to light important facts in the wake of a very serious oil spill that would make legislators ask the necessary questions as this probe continued.” OC Press Club Judge

Gerda also took home a first place award for Best Health and Wellness story for his coverage of the spending of local COVID funds.

On the Arts side of the shop, Editor Paul Hodgins received the first place award for Best Music/Entertainment Review.

Voice of OC Arts and Culture Editor Paul Hodgins.

This is a beautiful, elegant piece of writing. I loved the descriptions and perfect prose. Outstanding job! Noted the judges of hodgins’s work

Tracy Wood Fellow Angelina Hicks received a second place award in the Health and Wellness category for her story about how Orange County is preparing for climate change.

Tracy Wood Fellow Angelina Hicks.

Here’s the Complete list of Award Winners

Best Environmental News Story

First place: Nick Gerda

Entry: ‘Extremely Troubling’: Oil Pipeline Records Obtained by Voice of OC Prompt Questions as Congress Starts Probing

Comments: This is what good local journalism is all about — doing the legwork and research and making information available to not just the public but also the decision makers. Voice of OC brought to light important facts in the wake of a very serious oil spill that would make legislators ask the necessary questions as this probe continued.

Best Health/Wellness Story

First place: Nick Gerda

Entry: OC Supervisors Spent More Covid Response Money on Sheriff Staff Than Health Workers

Comments: Well-research, engaging article shining light on an important topic.

Second place: Angelina Hicks

Entry: “What Are Orange County Cities Doing to Prepare for Climate Change?

Best Music/Entertainment Review

First place: Paul Hodgins

Entry: An Evening With Renée Fleming is the Perfect Way to Celebrate the Normality We Crave

Comments: This is a beautiful, elegant piece of writing. I loved the descriptions and perfect prose. Outstanding job!

Best Pandemic News Story

Second place: Spencer Custodio

Entry: Every County in So Cal Offers Residents Public Updates on Covid, Except OC

Comments: Author does a good job detailing the dangers of not keeping the community informed of the county’s response to the coronavirus and updates on caseloads.

Journalist of the Year

Third place: Spencer Custodio

Best Music/Entertainment Story

3rd Place Richard Chang

Entry: Symphony on the Go Reaches Out to New Audiences

Best Arts & Culture Story

3rd Place Eric Marchese

Entry: Arts in California Could See a Renaissance Thanks to Huge Influx of State Funding

Best Pandemic Feature Story

3rd Place Eric Marchese

Entry: Live Theater in O.C. – and What the Pandemic Hath Wrought

