Both the Voice of OC’s news and arts and culture teams received first place awards at the OC Press Club Awards June 30.
County Reporter Nick Gerda won first place for Best Environmental News story for coverage of the OC oil spill.
Gerda also took home a first place award for Best Health and Wellness story for his coverage of the spending of local COVID funds.
On the Arts side of the shop, Editor Paul Hodgins received the first place award for Best Music/Entertainment Review.
Tracy Wood Fellow Angelina Hicks received a second place award in the Health and Wellness category for her story about how Orange County is preparing for climate change.
Here’s the Complete list of Award Winners
Best Environmental News Story
First place: Nick Gerda
Entry: ‘Extremely Troubling’: Oil Pipeline Records Obtained by Voice of OC Prompt Questions as Congress Starts Probing
Comments: This is what good local journalism is all about — doing the legwork and research and making information available to not just the public but also the decision makers. Voice of OC brought to light important facts in the wake of a very serious oil spill that would make legislators ask the necessary questions as this probe continued.
Best Health/Wellness Story
First place: Nick Gerda
Entry: OC Supervisors Spent More Covid Response Money on Sheriff Staff Than Health Workers
Comments: Well-research, engaging article shining light on an important topic.
Second place: Angelina Hicks
Entry: “What Are Orange County Cities Doing to Prepare for Climate Change?
Best Music/Entertainment Review
First place: Paul Hodgins
Entry: An Evening With Renée Fleming is the Perfect Way to Celebrate the Normality We Crave
Comments: This is a beautiful, elegant piece of writing. I loved the descriptions and perfect prose. Outstanding job!
Best Pandemic News Story
Second place: Spencer Custodio
Entry: Every County in So Cal Offers Residents Public Updates on Covid, Except OC
Comments: Author does a good job detailing the dangers of not keeping the community informed of the county’s response to the coronavirus and updates on caseloads.
Journalist of the Year
Third place: Spencer Custodio
Best Music/Entertainment Story
3rd Place Richard Chang
Entry: Symphony on the Go Reaches Out to New Audiences
Best Arts & Culture Story
3rd Place Eric Marchese
Entry: Arts in California Could See a Renaissance Thanks to Huge Influx of State Funding
Best Pandemic Feature Story
3rd Place Eric Marchese
Entry: Live Theater in O.C. – and What the Pandemic Hath Wrought
