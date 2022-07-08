With school finished for the summer and warmer weather rolling in, summer concert series are kicking into high gear. With a variety of free events for outdoor family friendly fun, there’s something for everyone, even those with busy schedules.

Bring a lawn chair and grab some snacks while enjoying some dynamic outdoor movies and concerts at any of the following events.

OC Parks Summer Concert and Sunset Cinema Series

Two of O.C.’s biggest summer series include the OC Parks Summer Concert and Sunset Cinema series, which were created to provide free, family friendly fun to locals while showcasing the wonders of the diverse OC Parks facilities to the public.

The OC Parks Summer Concert series was created in 2013, and each week features a lineup of both local and national artists. This year’s OC Parks Summer Concert series kicked off on June 23 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton with a performance by the six-piece band from L.A., Ozomatli.

The next outdoor concert is set for July 14 with a performance by DSB at Irvine’s Mason Regional Park. The series runs through Aug. 25. The series’ closing performance will take place at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach by one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Artists You Need to Know,” the New Respects.

Each summer concert will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

Remaining Schedule, Concerts:

July 14 : DSB at William R. Mason Regional Park

: DSB at William R. Mason Regional Park July 21 : The Aquabats! at Irvine Regional Park

: The Aquabats! at Irvine Regional Park July 28 : Uptown Funk at Irvine Regional Park

: Uptown Funk at Irvine Regional Park Aug. 4 : Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Mile Square Regional Park

: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Mile Square Regional Park Aug. 11 : Sweet and Tender Hooligans at Mile Square Regional Park

: Sweet and Tender Hooligans at Mile Square Regional Park Aug. 18 : Tijuana Dogs at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

: Tijuana Dogs at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach Aug. 25: The New Respects at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

Sister to the Summer Concert series is the OC Parks Sunset Cinema series, which was launched later in 2017, but has quickly proven to be a hit among community goers. The cinema series showcases a selection of both classic and newer family friendly films. With movie screenings running through Sept. 2, guests are encouraged to enjoy the parks as well as pre-show entertainment before every movie.

So far, movies have included “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “The Princess Bride” and “Encanto.” Nine movies remain on the schedule to fill out the summer schedule. All movie events take place on Friday nights beginning with pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m., followed by a movie start time of approximately 8 p.m. shortly after sundown.

Remaining Schedule, Movies:

Both OC Parks series are open to all ages of the public, with free admission and free parking included. Each event will also include on-site food trucks as well as a beer and wine garden available to those over 21.

Since the launch of both summer series, the outdoor events have created traction among O.C. communities as well as neighboring counties, said OC Parks Communications specialist Danielle Kennedy.

“The series were created to provide free, family-friendly entertainment for the community while also introducing various OC Parks facilities to the public, and they draw thousands of people to our parks each summer,” Kennedy said.

Your Donation Today Will Be Doubled! We have an opportunity to double a $10,000 donation, thanks to a generous opportunity from the Ernest and Irma Rose Foundation. For every $1 you donate today by clicking the button below, we will receive $2 which will be exclusively used to fund Arts & Culture stories. CLICK HERE To Support Arts & Culture at Voice of OC

In 2021, the summer events drew approximately 40,000 people who attended both concerts and movies at the OC Parks. Offering events at parks across north, south and central Orange County, the free summer series is accessible to a large mass of the O.C. population. Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley expressed enthusiasm for all communities to be able to enjoy the OC Parks series once again.

“Our OC Summer Concert and Sunset Cinema series offer a fun way to enjoy the outdoors, socialize and create family memories that will last a lifetime,” Foley said. “Walk or bike to one of these events, bring a picnic, and enjoy our county’s beautiful parks and community spirit.”

The OC Parks series also allows for families and friends to enjoy entertainment together outdoors safely, making it a suitable option for those who may still be practicing COVID-19 safety precautions.

Along with the OC Parks series, there happen to be a few other outdoor concert events in Orange County this summer, just in case you can’t make one of the other dates.

Segerstrom’s Free Movie Mondays and Summer Sounds

Movie Mondays and Summer Sounds on the Plaza are free events offered by the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

These plaza events are free to attend, however ticket reservations are required. (Click on the specific event in the schedules below to get specific ticket reservation information.)

Seating will not be provided, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. You may also bring snacks and refreshments, however, outside alcohol, glass containers, tables, barbecues, tents and food preparation is not permitted on the plaza. Food will also be available at George’s Cafe and food trucks will be on site.

On Mondays from 5:30-7:45 p.m., the Center docents will also offer free mini-tours of the Segerstrom Center’s performance halls with no reservation required.

Movie Mondays Schedule:

Set-up will begin at around 5:30 p.m. with the film beginning at dusk, at approximately 8 p.m.

Summer Sounds on the Plaza Schedule:

Summer Concert Series on the Green

The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission presents the return of its Summer Concert Series on the Green, which features a lineup of entertaining tribute bands.

All concerts take place at the Newport Beach Civic Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with the next performer being Billy Nation (A Billy Joel Tribute) on July 17. On-site food trucks will be available to guests. Admission and parking for the concert events are free, however are run on a first-come, first-served basis.

Remaining Schedule:

July 17 : Billy Nation, Billy Joel tribute

: Billy Nation, Billy Joel tribute Aug. 21 : Young Guns, country cover Band

: Young Guns, country cover Band Sept. 18 : Britain’s Finest, Beatles Tribute

: Britain’s Finest, Beatles Tribute Oct. 2: Stone Soul, Motown tribute (Held at Marina Park)

Surfin’ Sundays Concert Series

Presented by the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, the Surfin’ Sundays Concert Series is returns this year with remaining dates on July 10, Aug. 21, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. On Surfin’ Sunday weekends, Pier Plaza off of Main Street transforms into a hub for surf music and activities. Vendors line the pier and plaza all day on Saturday and concerts are scheduled on Sundays starting at 11 a.m.

On concert days, rather than showcasing just one band, the day full of six or seven bands that rotate hourly throughout the afternoon. Upcoming performers for July 10 include artists from across the West Coast, including Surf Monster, Fascination Creatures of the Deep, The Surf Kings, Little Kahuna, Trabants and Burn Notice.

The full schedule can be found at huntingtonbeachsurfingmuseum.org/surfin-sundays.

Pacific Symphony Comes to You

If you are looking for more classical fare, Pacific Symphony fans out across the county during the summer, performing for free in local parks and community centers.

Symphony in the Cities brings the full orchestra for hour-long concerts and Symphony on the Go highlights smaller chamber groups made up of Pacific Symphony musicians.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Symphony in the Cities Schedule

Preconcert activities for children include instrument making, a drum circle, an instrument petting zoo, and an opportunity to meet the musicians.

Concerts start at 7 p.m.

Aug. 7 , Orange : At Aitken Arts Plaza at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University. Preconcert activities start at 5:30 p.m.

, : At Aitken Arts Plaza at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University. Preconcert activities start at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 , Mission Viejo : At Oso Viejo Community Park on the Village Green and Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center. Preconcert activities start at 4 p.m.

, : At Oso Viejo Community Park on the Village Green and Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center. Preconcert activities start at 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Irvine: At Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge. Preconcert activities start at 5:30 p.m.

Symphony on the Go Schedule

July 22, 6 p.m., Santa Ana : Brass Quintet led by trumpeter, at Frank Glasson at Thornton Park, 1801 W. Segerstrom Ave., Santa Ana

: Brass Quintet led by trumpeter, at Frank Glasson at Thornton Park, 1801 W. Segerstrom Ave., Santa Ana July 19, 7 p.m., Mission Viejo : Woodwind Quintet led by bassoonist, Andrew Klein, at St. Kilian Church, 26872 Estanciero Drive, Mission Viejo

: Woodwind Quintet led by bassoonist, Andrew Klein, at St. Kilian Church, 26872 Estanciero Drive, Mission Viejo July 30, 6 p.m., San Clemente : Woodwind Quintet led by bassoonist, Andrew Klein, at The Gray Matter Museum of Art, 2001 Calle Frontera, San Clemente

: Woodwind Quintet led by bassoonist, Andrew Klein, at The Gray Matter Museum of Art, 2001 Calle Frontera, San Clemente Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Laguna Hills : At Florence Sylvester Senior Center, 23721 Moulton Parkway, Laguna Hills

: At Florence Sylvester Senior Center, 23721 Moulton Parkway, Laguna Hills Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Dana Point : At Dana Crest Park, 24461 Josiah Drive, Dana Point

: At Dana Crest Park, 24461 Josiah Drive, Dana Point Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m., Ladera Ranch : At Oso Grande Elementary School, 30251 Sienna Parkway, Ladera Ranch

: At Oso Grande Elementary School, 30251 Sienna Parkway, Ladera Ranch Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., Yorba Linda : At Yorba Linda Cultural Arts Center – Parking Lot, 4802 Lakeview Ave., Yorba Linda

: At Yorba Linda Cultural Arts Center – Parking Lot, 4802 Lakeview Ave., Yorba Linda Oct. 8, 6 p.m., San Juan Capistrano : At Los Rios Park, 31790 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano

: At Los Rios Park, 31790 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano Oct. 15, 4 p.m., Laguna Hills: At Laguna Hills Sports Complex, 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills

Crystal Henriquez is a contributing for Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. She can be reached at crystalh774@gmail.com.

» Stay connected with the arts scene with our weekly newsletter.

Since you value arts and culture, You are obviously connected to your community and value good arts and culture journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, Voice of OC’s arts and culture reporting is accessible to all. Our journalists are focused on keeping you connected with the artistic and cultural heartbeat of Orange County. This journalism depends on donors like you to thrive. Make a tax-deductible donation

Related