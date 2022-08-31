Around 650,000 students attend Orange County’s public schools and community colleges – and control of their education is on the ballot this fall.

Education races often are overlooked on ballots.

But they have an enormous impact on decisions like classroom mask rules, in person-versus-online classes, charter schools and what should – and should not – be taught in classrooms.

“I think the voters need to understand that policies are made for these community colleges [and public schools] from elections,” said Jodi Balma, a political science professor at Fullerton College who tracks local elections.

“We have seven people that decide, so four votes on our board decide whether we’ll have a mask mandate, whether we’ll have a vaccine mandate. They approve curriculum, they approve hiring.”

And local education boards often are stepping stones for people who go on to higher office – like District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who got his start as an elected official 30 years ago on the Brea Olinda school board.

Control over school boards is set to be one of the hottest issues on Orange County ballots this year, with the candidate fields now finalized.

Voice of OC has compiled a list below of everyone who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election for all 28 public districts and four community college districts in Orange County.

“[A] big issue for K-12 is how the district is going to respond to COVID-19 – even though kids are back at school without mask requirements – but how school districts will respond to future outbreaks,” said Mike Moodian, a professor of political science at Chapman University.”

While school board races are listed as non-partisan positions on the ballot, candidates on both sides of the political aisle generally try to get one of the two party’s endorsements to get ahead.

“They really try to get endorsements from parties to win,” Moodian said. “Voters often rely on cheat sheets from their local party…that means [candidates] often get involved in partisan debates when they’re running for school board.”

This year, conservatives are mounting an organizing effort around school board elections that seems to outpace their liberal counterparts, said Balma.

“We’re seeing an organized effort to run candidates that are very conservative for school boards. And I don’t see the same organization on the other side,” she said.

A hot-button issue this year is the debate around critical race theory, which many conservative leaders say contains anti-American rhetoric that vilifies white people. Others dispute that, saying schools need curriculum that discusses a variety of views on American history and that critical race theory isn’t actually taught in K-12 classrooms.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda School District is one of the most prominent venues for education clashes in Orange County, with their most public fight coming after the board narrowly voted to ban any teaching of critical race theory in the district, despite district officials saying it already wasn’t being taught.

That renewed focus on school boards has even pushed out some people interested in running who don’t want to step into that spotlight.

In Capistrano Unified School District, trustee Pamela Braunstein resigned her seat earlier this year after she said she was harassed for refusing to oppose state mask mandates.

Voters will also be deciding who leads the county’s four community college districts, positions that have enormous influence but usually don’t get much attention from voters or the media.

“They’re low-profile races, and people still don’t know who they’re voting for, so they rely upon limited information in terms of making their selections,” Moodian said.

“Usually it comes down to the candidates who can raise enough money to put their name on slate mailers.”

Balma agreed on the challenges voters face in getting information, and pointed out that in elections without an incumbent, it’s a total free for all.

“It’s a really challenging, low information race,” Balma said. “Voters are looking at names, whatever you infer from the name on your ballot, and then ballot designation.”

Voice of OC is interested in readers’ questions for school and college board candidates. Questions can be submitted to reporter Nick Gerda at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

The races for county superintendent and the county Board of Education were already decided in the June primary, with voters re-electing every official to those positions, maintaining an often adversarial relationship between the county’s top education officials.

The election results put four of the five county trustees as firm charter school supporters, and after Trustee Beckie Gomez resigned in order to keep her seat on the Tustin City Council, they appointed another charter advocate earlier this month.

While individual school districts can still deny applications for charter schools, those decisions can be appealed to the county board of education.

Who’s Running

Below is a rundown of everyone who will appear on the November ballot for Orange County’s 28 school districts and four community college districts.

The descriptions of each candidate are their official ballot designation each submitted to appear on the ballot. Some of these titles could change if they’re challenged and county Registrar of Voters Bob Page or a judge rules that the law requires a different title.

Usually, some of those descriptions are changed after a legal battle filed by the candidate’s opponents.

And in races where there’s only one candidate – or the number of candidates is equal to or less than the number of open seats – those races will not appear on the ballot at all, under state law.

School Districts

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area #1

Jessica Guerrero, Education Policy Advisor

Linda Martinez, Parent

Billie Joe Wright, High School Teacher

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area #2

Annemarie Randle-Trejo, Anaheim Union High School District Governing Board Member

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area #5

Anna L. Piercy, Anaheim Union High School District Governing Board Member

Brea Olinda Unified School District, Trustee Area #1

Nicole Colon, Brea Olinda Unified School District Governing Board Member

Carrie Flanders, Brea Olinda Unified School District Governing Board Member

Brea Olinda Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

Andrea Dibsy, Business Owner/Parent

Chris Becerra, Educational Consultant/Professor

Buena Park School District, Trustee Area #4, Short Term

Brenda Estrada, Educator

Ralph Lefeber, Student Transportation Manager

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Kira Davis, Small Business Owner

Jessica Hubbard, Education Nonprofit Executive

Michael Parham, Parent/Businessman/CPA

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

James (Jim) Glantz, Education Consultant/Businessman

Darin Patel, Software Developer

Gary Pritchard, Community College Dean

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #6

Gila Jones, Capistrano Unified School District School Board Member

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #6

Judy Bullockus, Incumbent

Jeanette Contreras, Library Director

Centralia School District, Trustee Area #1

Henry Charoen, Centralia School District Governing Board Member

Robert Alexander, Retired Sergeant LASD

Adan Guzman, Blank

Cypress School District, Trustee Area B

Jon Peat, Cypress City Councilmember

Troy Tanaka, Parent/Landlord

Cypress School District, Trustee Area C

Sandra Lee, Cypress School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area C

Kyle Chang, Public Health Statistician

Fountain Valley School District (Three Open Seats)

Sandra Crandall, Fountain Valley School District Governing Board Member

Megan Irvine, Nurse/Business Owner

Trisha Rintoul, Airline Pilot/Mother

Dennis Cole, Education Operations Director

Phu Nguyen, CEO/Business Owner

Eileen Maeda, Credentialed Music Teacher

Fullerton Joint Union High School District, Trustee Area #4

Lauren Klatzker, Fullerton Joint Union High School District Governing Board Member

Matthew Van Hook, Educator

Fullerton School District, Trustee Area #4

Ruthi Hanchett, Educator/Parent

Lisa Wozab, Small Businessowner/Parent

Rudy Garcia, School Facilities Supervisor

Garden Grove Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Lan Quoc Nguyen, Garden Grove Unified School District Governing Board Member

Mark Anthony Paredes, Healthcare Engagement Manager

Nicole Jaimes, Parent

Garden Grove Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

Bob Harden, Garden Grove Unified School District Governing Board Member

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Marlene Bronson, Parent/Server

Debra Hilton Kamm, Parent

Katie Mcewen, Parent/Teacher

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

Jeff Kim, Parent/Teacher

Huntington Beach City School District, Trustee Area #4

Diana Marks, Incumbent

Autumn Digiovanni, Businesswoman/Parent

Huntington Beach City School District, Trustee Area #5

Paul R. Morrow, Incumbent

Julie Norton, Parent/Business Owner

Huntington Beach Union High School District (Three Open Seats)

Duane Dishno, Huntington Beach Union High School District Governing Board Member

Diana Lee Carvey, Huntington Beach Union High School District Governing Board Member

Bonnie Castrey, Huntington Beach Union High School District Governing Board Member

Scott Rogers, Software Sales Executive

Angela Salinardi, Parent/Holistic Practitioner

Matthew Harper, Businessman/Business Owner

Christine Hernandez, Nonprofit Program Director

Saul Lankster, Criminal Justice Professor

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Marlene Bronson, Parent/Server

Katie Mcewen, Parent/Teacher

Debra Hilton Kamm, Education Advocate/Parent

La Habra City School District (Three Open Seats)

Cynthia Aguirre, Incumbent

Adam Rogers, La Habra City School District Governing Board Member

Emily Pruitt, Incumbent

Joshua Atwater, System Administrator/Parent

Rocio Carmona, Business Owner/Parent

Los Alamitos Unified School District, Trustee Area #1

Marlys Davidson, Los Alamitos Board Member

Colin Edwards, Parent/Orange County Businessowner

Los Alamitos Unified School District, Trustee Area #3

Diana D. Hill, Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board Member

Rona Goldberg, Parent

Lowell Joint School District, Trustee Area #2

Christine Berg, Retired Teacher

Kathi Lundstrom, Retired Elementary Teacher

Lowell Joint School Dist, Trustee Area #4

Karen Shaw, Lowell Joint School District Governing Board Member

Esther Evangelista, Elementary School Counselor

Lowell Joint School District Trustee Area #5

Dakota Piorkowski

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Danielle Mills, Parent

Michelle Murphy, Nonprofit Executive/Parent

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

Kristen Nicole Valle, Executive Assistant

Lisa Pearson, Retired Educator/Parent

Barbara George, Business Owner/Mom

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area #5

Michelle Barto, Incumbent

Reina Shebesta, School Counselor/Parent

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area #7

Ashley Anderson, Newport-Mesa Unified School District Governing Board Member

Vicky Rodriguez, Tax Preparer/Notary

Kristen Seaburn, Executive Assistant/Parent

Ocean View School District (Three Open Seats)

John Briscoe, Ocean View School District Governing Board Member

Patricia Singer, Ocean View School District Governing Board Member

Dan Pearce, First Responder

Jack Souders, Ocean View School District Governing Board Member

Morgan Westmoreland, Nurse Educator/Parent

Orange Unified School District Trustee Area #1

Andrea Yamasaki, Orange Unified School District Governing Board Member

Angela Williams, Teacher/Parent

Orange Unified School District Trustee Area #4

Kathy Moffat, Orange Unified School District Governing Board Member

Madison Klovstad Miner, Educator/Parent

Orange Unified School District Trustee Area #5

Kristin “Kris” Erickson, Orange Unified School District Governing Board Member

Timothy Surridge, Educational Consultant

Orange Unified School District Trustee Area #7

Rick Ledesma, Orange Unified School District Governing Board Member

Mike Nguyen, Engineer/Businessman

Sean Griffin, Teacher

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Trustee Area #4

Karin M. Freeman, Placentia-Yorba Unified School District Governing Board Member

Steve Slawson, Orange County Small Businessowner

Todd Frazier, Local Businessowner

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Trustee Area #5

Carrie Buck, Placentia-Yorba Unified School District Governing Board Member

Richard Ingle, Attorney/Business Owner

Rowland Unified School District Trustee Area #5

Donna Freedman, School Board President

Kevin T. Hayakawa, Physics Professor

Santa Ana Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

Katelyn Brazer Aceves, Family Community Liaison

Sylvia Iglesias, Parent/Administrative Manager

Andrew Linares, Attorney/Parent

Santa Ana Unified School District, Trustee Area #5

Hector Bustos, Youth Nonprofit Director

Savanna School District Trustee Area #2

Joyce Burdette, Curriculum Specialist/Parent

Elizabeth Winkler, Educator/Parent

Tustin Unified School District Trustee Area #3

Lynn Davis, Tustin Unified School District Governing Board Member

Kelly Felton, College Science Professor

Community College Districts

Coast Community College District Trustee Area #1

Jim Moreno, Coast Community College District Governing Board Member

Russell A Neal II, Retired Engineer

North Orange County Community College District Trustee Area #1

Barbara Dunsheath, North Orange County Community College District Trustee

Blaze Bhence, Business Technology Consultant

North Orange County Community College District Trustee Area #6

Jeffrey P. Brown, North Orange County Community College District Trustee/Engineer

Jessica Rutan, Retired Educator/Mother

Rancho Santiago Community College District Trustee Area #2

John R. Hanna, Rancho Santiago Community College District Governing Board Member

Steve Rocco, Educational Publisher/Writer

South Orange County Community College District Trustee Area #4

Terri Whitt Rydell, South Orange County Community College District Trustee

Derek Reeve, San Juan Capistrano Mayor

South Orange County Community College District Trustee Area #6 (Short term)

Ryan Dack, Teacher

Pramod Kunju, Business Owner

Nick Gerda covers county government for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC reporter and a corps member with Report for America, a Groundtruth initiative. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

