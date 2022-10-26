Much is at stake for Westminster in this year’s election cycle.

At the same time voters will decide whether to extend a sales tax increase measure – a financial lifeline for a city near bankruptcy – they’ll also pick a new round of elected officials for mayor and council districts 1 and 4.

We reached out to candidates in all the council seats up for grabs and asked them about some of the city’s key issues, like a longstanding political divide and concerns over transparency in city affairs.

Voice of OC reporters reached out to all nine ballot-qualified candidates and sent them a list of 20 questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

Only five candidates responded, plus a write-in candidate, and each was allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable yet fair across the board.

Here are their answers:

Mayor

Note: Resident Terry Rains was qualified as a write-in candidate for mayor after the deadline for questionnaire responses. Voice of OC gave Rains the same opportunity to answer questions.

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “Public Safety . As Mayor I will support the Westminster Police Department to be proactive in reducing crime. I would request that the police officer engage with community members with a community-based policing practice by holding police briefings also known as roll calls in public places such as local businesses. “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “Lacks of Economic Development. City needs to have visionary developers, long and short term Strategic Plans. We need to develop and implement specific plans for several mix-used areas including the little Saigon, the downtown district, and the west side shopping Centers.”

Kimberly Ho: “Our Economy and local Inflation. Make Westminster fiscally responsible including balancing Westminster’s budget, re-establishing our city’s economy, stopping local inflation while protecting residents and businesses local tax dollars. Taxes must be approved by Westminster voters.”

Terry Rains: Fiscal uncertainty and bankruptcy in just two years unless voters approve Measure Y to keep the existing 1% locally controlled sales tax voters approved in 2016. Measure Y will keep the city operational while we pursue real solutions to our financial situation which is to grow revenue. Homelessness and crime are a close second.

Recent years have seen political division dominate at City Council meetings, with issues like city finances and quality of life seeming to often take a back seat. How would you work to make council meetings more efficient and productive?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will set expectations by all of our city council members to work together and unite. No more name calling and self interest agendas. We must put the people of Westminster FIRST. Second, I will hold frequent meet the Mayor and City Council meetings outside the regular scheduled city council meetings. To allow our city leaders to engage”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “City policy should be amended to have at least 2 council’s approval for an item to be agendized for a council meeting. Items must be city business related. Council members should be accountable to their constituents and concentrate on the city’s business.”

Kimberly Ho: “In order to be effective, Wesatminster must be a team working together. We must become a local government of the people, by the people, and for the people. If we follow thisa motto, the City of Westminster will be the “ALL AMERICAN CITY'” that it can be.”

Terry Rains: As Mayor, I will bring people together who are on opposite sides of issues by finding common ground and keeping discussions “on point”. As the calming voice of reason, I will encourage my colleagues to stick to the facts, think before they speak, and to actively listen to all points of view including valuable input from the public.

Westminster could be looking at bankruptcy if voters strike down a continuation of the Measure SS sales tax increase, which city staff say would help stave off the threat of an operational breakdown. Where do you stand on the sales tax, and what’s your plan for saving the city budget should the measure not pass in this election?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I STRONGLY support Measure Y and we must do better to balance our city’s budget and reduce our debt.”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “I support the 1% sale tax extension. Revitalize the Westminster Mall and West Side of Westminster. Revitalize the Little Saigon District to bring tourists to the city. Further study and research for the possibility of new business development along the Beach Blvd. corridor, between 405 and 22 Freeways.”

Kimberly Ho: I would redesign the economic development program. . The city in general needs a renaissance that improves our aging infrastructure. We must bring new businesses into our town and support them and those businesses that are established in the community.

Terry Rains: Yes on Measure Y! Candidates against it have no solutions to fix the budget crisis and didn’t even want to let the voters decide! Do they really want to bankrupt our city, defund our police department, and gut city services?! We must keep the city operational and continue to pursue large-scale revenue-generating solutions.

Westminster has flirted with redevelopment in several locations for years – from the Civic Center to the Westminster Mall – with such projects’ potential to affect housing and homelessness and the local economy. But the Civic Center project for instance has stalled. How would you get Westminster’s redevelopment efforts off the ground?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I would hold the city manger and staff accountable to stay on task and seek input from community members and stake holders in form of public committees in hopes of bringing in new private investors and business owners “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: ” City currently lacks an experienced and visionary economic director. Either we hire an economic Development Director or a consultant firm to conduct extensive research on all mixed use as identified in the General Plan.”

Kimberly Ho: We need to build, improve, and expand what has been a positive for our community and for the people who visit Westminster. The leadership of the city must work with the residents, business owners and all city related organizations to make improvements on their properties and take pride in ownership.

Terry Rains: As Mayor, I will make our city attractive to qualified developers and new businesses and ensure our city staff have the resources necessary to bring new projects to fruition. The problem with the Civic Center project was Council’s selection of an unqualified pay-to-play developer friend who violated his ENA terms and could not fund the project.

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I support SB1439 as it makes is a misdemeanor crime if violated “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “I support this law as it will limit the chance of “election bought” by any interest group or from any “well-established” supporter. This law also provides transparency in terms of contributions toward financial campaign budget.”

Kimberly Ho: I fully support SB 1439. It will stop the “PAY TO PLAY” actions that have taken place in Westminster over the pasat years and force the leadership to vote for projects that benefit the people and businesses of our community.

Terry Rains: I support SB 1439! Pay-to-play politics have a negative effect on our city and erode the public’s trust in our elected officials. The “players” can take their bribery and corruption elsewhere. Contracts/projects must be awarded fairly without undue influence and always be in the best interest of our residents not the wallets of politicians!

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will enhance existing programs that are in place with surrounding cities and I would encourage churches that are not currently participating to get involved. I will look at other programs in other areas that are working to determine if we can duplicate in our City. “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “The City of Westminster is currently in the process of partnership with the cities of Fountain Valley and Garden Grove to establish the “Navigation Center”. The homelessness issues will soon be resolved or at least be minimized once this center is up and running.”

Kimberly Ho: “We first must take care of those that need help. We need to open a navigation center that is long overdue. Some individuals that are resistant to help, those with mental problems, drug addiction, and alcoholics. If a person breaks the laws, they must be given a citation or arrested. This will reduce crime and its’ negative effect on our community”

Terry Rains: “Homelessness is a complex issue. I will ensure city staff and our police department have the necessary resources to implement programs and projects already underway – the joint venture with Garden Grove and Fountain Valley to open a navigation center, utilizing Be Well OC, and expanding our PD’s homeless liaison officer and outreach worker staff.”

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “Meet with stake holders in this area to understand the complex issues and come up with solutions that benefit the owners and the tenants alike.”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “I support for more ADUs and JADU to be built to address the housing crisis. I also support SB9. However, the state should lessen the requirements upon property owners. The city should continue partnership with the private sector for more affordable housing.”

Kimberly Ho: I will continue to work towards meeting our RHNA numbers and include affordale housing as required by the California StateHousing Department. This needs to be a joint effect by the city, our business community and the residents of Westrminster.

Terry Rains: The State’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) mandate is arbitrary. New affordable housing projects must include infrastructure upgrades and expansion. We need subsidized rental units where rents are based on a percentage of the tenant’s income, effective developer incentives, and a program to pair seniors to share housing.

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will do my best to approach this complex issue from the lens of the renters and the owners to help with solutions for both sides “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “Due to the housing crisis, rent assistance from the government would be helpful for those with low income. Local governments should seek assistance funding from the State and Federal government.”

Kimberly Ho: I will continue to work with organizations like MEHT Manufacturing Educational Housing Trust to help support and provide funding for those in need of housing assistance.

Terry Rains: Exorbitant space rent increases in our 17 mobile home parks are forcing our most vulnerable homeowners to lose their lifetime investment. Something must be done to protect these homeowners and stabilize space rents. Park owners, homeowners, and city officials must work together to remedy this issue collaboratively.

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “Work with our traffic enforcement officers and city engineers to asses any traffic related issues. I will request an analysis of traffic collisions to determine if we have a pattern that needs to be addressed. Make it a goal to reduce traffic collisions all together. “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “As more and more ADUs and affordable housing are built in the city, we would need to find ways to create more biker pathways. Encourage carpooling or using public transportation when possible.”

Kimberly Ho: I would consider developing a park and ride system within the central portion of our town. This would eliminate not only congestion but lack of downtown parking.

Terry Rains: New development must provide easy access for other modes of transportation (biking, walking, and public transit). OCTA bus routes must be improved. A citywide traffic study, if financially feasible, should be commissioned to analyze traffic flow, signal infrastructure, speed limits, and safety, and provide specific improvement recommendations.

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “Answered on number 1”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “Public safety is always my top priority in terms of government agency, providing safety protection for the people who lives, work in the city. We need to support law enforcement, police and fire agencies, and provide them with required resources.”

Kimberly Ho: Public Safety will be my #l priority. Public Safety is our Our Police, Firefighters, and Paramedics who keep Westminster safe. We must continue to fund them and ensure they have all the funding, support, and equipment they need. The City of Westminster crime rates are among the lowest in Orange County. We must keep them that way.

Terry Rains: The welfare and protection of the public. Police, fire, and ambulance/emergency medical services must be fully funded. Crime is up. State legislators must stop enacting laws that protect criminals over victims. Effective (and possibly mandatory?) treatment for severe mental illness and substance abuse will help lower crime.

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will look into this to determine if can be done, we are in a financial crunch at the moment”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “Yes. We need to formulate a study for more accessible bike lanes, particularly areas with high concentration and more affordable housing.”

Kimberly Ho: Bike lanes would be a nice addition but only after we develop a complete traffic mitigation plan for downtown. Then the bike lane program can be a great addition to Westminster.

Terry Rains: Only if cyclist and motorist safety is ensured. Protected bike lanes are not really protected at intersections. Electronic bikes complicate matters – accidents involving e-bikes are more likely to result in serious injuries vs traditional bikes. Recently enacted AB 1946 mandates safety standards and training programs for e-bikes which may help.

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “If we don’t have the money, we won’t spend it”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “City Lawsuits. Millions of dollars have been spent through settling lawsuits due to our “open-ended” policies and failing to timely address employee’s complaints. Policies should be reviewed and tightened up. HR personnel should be acted upon and in a timely manner with a thorough investigation when reported. “

Kimberly Ho: We spend our money on tghe right things but we must reduce expenditures where we can and reestablish a fiscally conservative budget.

Terry Rains: Priority funding must go toward public safety and essential services. As Mayor, I will request a biannual actual vs budget variance analysis, closely scrutinize appropriation requests and request a limited zero-based budgeting approach which will force a reboot of our budgeting practices and in-depth cost/benefit analysis of programs and services.

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “Not until we get back on track with our city budget.”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “The needs are always there and it is always best to have more services provided to the public. We need to request for more public funding from federal, state and county.”

Kimberly Ho: We have an excellent County Library system that is available to our community. We have not only a community center but the “ROSE CENTER”forf our town. I do not believe there is a need to expand in these area’s during this time of economic challenges.

Terry Rains: Our open park space and recreational amenities are among the lowest in the county. Housing density has stripped away large backyard spaces for our children to play and recreate in. I support providing more opportunities, but, it boils down to funding and available land – both of which our city has very little of.

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will help create oversight committees to improve in this area. “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “City and public agencies are mostly operated based on the tax-payer’s dollars. Thus public transparency is crucial to let residents know how their money is spent.”

Kimberly Ho: All decisions that can and should be made outside a closed session must be disscused and voted on during the public portion of our council meetings.

Terry Rains: Getting better, but, as Mayor, I will keep pushing for improvement. I have repeatedly requested implementation of a system where residents can sign up to receive notifications about all city activities, meetings, and events (not just CC meetings) and for the city to publish a monthly report of all active development projects and permits issued.

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “Open our financial books by having independent audits”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “City Staff and its elected leaders should provide more opportunities to the residents or constituents by having more and more communications, either through E-news, Website, outreach or quarterly meetings.”

Kimberly Ho: Let the public know about the process of making a public records request and make it easy and available for them to access materials they request. Put our council meeting on U-TUBE so they can be reviewed later by the people of westminster.

Terry Rains: Elected officials must engage with/listen to all residents. Three mayoral candidates primarily engage with Vietnamese-speaking residents only, excluding everyone else. As Mayor, I will hold inclusive town hall meetings, state of the city addresses, and use an interpreter, when necessary, to ensure all residents have equal access and opportunity.

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will follow existing rules and law on this issue and create committees that represents all groups from Westminster. “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “State regulation or requirement is that meeting agenda to be posted at least 72 hours or 3-days prior meeting is to be conducted. Regular council meetings happen every two weeks. Staff do need time to prepare reports for the agendized items. “

Kimberly Ho: As the Mayor of Westminster I would form a citizen’s advisory group to provide input to the Westminster Council on matters dealing with our budget. I would post the agenda’s as early as possible under the current state government regulations.

Terry Rains: Our staff does a good job of posting regular City Council meeting agendas much earlier than the mandatory 72 hours. Our regular meeting agendas are usually posted late Thursday night for meetings scheduled for the following Wednesday. This provides council members and residents five to six days to review the agenda packet.

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “Let’s do our best to conserve energy, water and other resources “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “n/a”

Kimberly Ho: “Climate change is a global issue but effects our community. I will be working to better understand climate change and its’ effect locally with my State and Federal Representatives.”

Terry Rains: Anthropogenic (man-made) climate change has had an increasingly negative impact on our environment all in the name of progress. I am not a fan of “suits” mandating legislation blindly – we need scientists who study climate change as their life’s work to weigh in more. Less politics, more science, real solutions.

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will listen to the community concerns on this issue and address them accordingly. “

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “n/a”

Kimberly Ho: I will continue to supporet and work with organizations like the Sierra Club to study the cause and effect of greenhouse gas emissions on our environment.

Terry Rains: Add e-vehicle charging stations, pursue a grant-funded Adopt-A-Tree” program, and solar panel installation incentives for our residents. Our city needs to do an effective outreach campaign to residents to increase public awareness and education about climate change and provide ways residents can easily contribute positively to our environment.

Question 19

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “My goal is to win this election and make Westminster better and safer”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “There was no doubt that the last presidential disappointed many people both ways. Now it is long over, election agencies should improve ballots counting process and provide transparency to the voters”

Kimberly Ho: There was a lot of illegal activity in the lasat presidential election. I do believe it effected the outcome.

Terry Rains: No, I do not.

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Tai Do: (Did not respond)

Moses Castillo: “I will accept the results win or lose”

Chi Charlie Nguyen: “Yes. Certainly I can see the office of OC Registrar voters handles elections professionally and transparent to the voters here in OC.”

Kimberly Ho: There are too many false statements being made in our community on and in all types of media. These media releases have no proof or facts that support the misinformation that is given out to the people of Westminster.

Terry Rains: Yes in OC. I worked at the OC Registrar of Voters for five weeks on a full recount of our April 2020 special recall election under an election law attorney and audited all ballot processing systems. With the checks and balances in place, I am confident of the results but the process and timing of tallying qualified write-in votes need to change.

District 1

Neither candidates for this seat, Amy Phan West and John Gentile, responded to the survey.

District 4

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “Westminster lacks a robust and strategic economic development plan, including undue delays with permit processing and capital construction, that could further help the business community, while generating more revenues and providing much needed resources to better take care of “quality of life” issues and services for its residents.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “In my opinion, the city of Westminster biggest issue is its yearly budget. The city does not have a revenue; therefore, we are unable to move forward with any big project. I am intending to address to my constituent that we need to unify working toward a plan to revitalize the city economy. “

Recent years have seen political division dominate at City Council meetings, with issues like city finances and quality of life seeming to often take a back seat. How would you work to make council meetings more efficient and productive?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “Local elected leaders should always be reminded of the fact that they are entrusted with a position to serve and to represent the interest of their residents, not to engage in petty and personal fights with their council colleagues. The interest of Westminster residents must be above all else. “

Teri Vu Nguyen: “In recent years, the city council meeting was full of drama. Council members were not representing the interest of the city and its citizen, but rather their party representation. I will work with my constituent to unify and to revitalize issues related to the city”

Westminster could be looking at bankruptcy if voters strike down a continuation of the Measure SS sales tax increase, which city staff say would help stave off the threat of an operational breakdown. Where do you stand on the sales tax, and what’s your plan for saving the city budget should the measure not pass in this election?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “The so-called threat of an “operational breakdown” is not immediate as the city has enough reserve funds to deal with a rainy day scenario thrown at us. Raising taxes and maintaining the rate are too convenient tools for government officials to rely on, and the taxpayers and their families are the ones most impacted by this. “

Teri Vu Nguyen: “The city budget is my priority. Certainly, having the sales tax would ease on the city budget. The Westminster Mall is the city biggest future project. I like to revitalize the mall for a combination of commercial and residential usage”

Westminster has flirted with redevelopment in several locations for years – from the Civic Center to the Westminster Mall – with such projects’ potential to affect housing and homelessness and the local economy. But the Civic Center project for instance has stalled. How would you get Westminster’s redevelopment efforts off the ground?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “Not only with the Civic Center Project, but a comprehensive and strategic redevelopment plan, including business friendly services from City Hall, need to be implemented in an assertive manner. Leadership from the council members is key in providing clear direction to and, follow-through, with staff on this issue.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “Corruption and the lack of leadership had halted many projects and discouraged many developers to invest into the city. Stopping those officials who are “pay to play”, and being transparency listing a future project and bid. Taking the lead to move the city forward”

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “I would support this law, which promotes transparency while mitigating or preventing conflicts of interests among the decision-makers and the potential recipients.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “It is an issue for a “life long career politician.” For decades, it’s the rich and famous who run for political office for his/her gain and their big donors. California has massive of the wealth and famous donors. It’s the pay-to-play system that have corrupted our politician. The victims are the people of colors”

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “I support the Navigation Center to provide important services to the homeless. This newly acquired facility in Garden Grove, which serves Central Orange County, including Westminster, is a good, strong step in the right direction.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “Homelessness is a state, county, and local city crisis. Propose for the county to provide funding to individual city to better handle their own homelessness issues. Partnership up with individual clinics for solution to treat and to remove individual that is homeless into a shelter location. “

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “The term “affordable housing” in Southern California, including in Westminster, is an oxymoron. The state mandates 20% of all new developments to be dedicated to affordable housing. It’s a good goal, but is not a panacea. Please see my response for further details below.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “The politics and the inability for bipartisan work have cause today quality of life. The future is here, but the mine set is not. The city needs to explore building housing unit vertically to maximize housing unit. I support more affordable housing especially for those who work within the city and city employees”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “I would explore for grants and programs at the state and local levels that allow for assistance in the high rent areas of Orange County, and not just Westminster. The city also needs to meet its affordable housing mandates at 20% allocation for all new housing development. Promoting the building of Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) would also…. “

Teri Vu Nguyen: ” The county already has a system in place. The Orange County Housing Authority is the agency in-charged with those who need assistance”

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “The city can sponsor and/or partner with other local jurisdictions to promote ride-sharing, car-pooling, biking. Southern Californians have a continuing love affair with their cars, but with rising gas prices along with inflation, we should be “strategic” with our driving hours and time of the day so to avoid congestion and reducing air pollution.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “For the most part, heavy traffic occurred on the weekend and on holidays. We do have lots of senior citizens resided in our city. We will encourage them to use public transportation or the senior center provide uber service”

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “In its broadest definition, the term public safety relates to any effort to prevent from, and provide for, a venue in which the community or public at large can live and conduct their activities in a peaceful and normal way, free from the threats violence or crime. Other than compensating and recruiting well qualified public safety professional…”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “People’s lives depend on public safety professionals and their ability to respond to situations quickly, effectively, and accurately. Partenship with the Westminster Police Dept for :Educational classes or events for self-defense, neighborhood watch “

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “Westminster is a unique city in that the Vietnamese community is now the largest ethnic group, which encompasses about 55% of the constituency. I am not sure if this demographic, or any other group in the city, is demanding the bike lanes, which could be costly and disruptive to the other motorists. I would like to see more studies, feedback ….”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “public safety is my priority. I want to ensure every bicyclists and automobile drivers are able to share the road. This is a collaboration with the police department for an informative education for the rights and rules of the road.”

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “I do not like to pick winners and losers as to what or whom I would want to cut or reduce in the bureaucracy. As an exercise in fiscal responsibility, I would ask each department head to consult with their management staff to provide a list of things or costs that could be reduced by 10% in expenditures, but can still maintain the mission ….”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “We have to spend our dollars wisely. The city has to prioritize it spending. “

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “If there is surplus budget or financial opportunities from other sources, the city can surely use more public recreational and service centers. There is a dearth of these centers for the kids and seniors to participate in, especially on the West side of town. “

Teri Vu Nguyen: “The city has to prioritize it spending. For the next several fiscal years, we have to look at the need versus the want. “

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “Government transparency issues and conflict of interest concerns are governed by a myriad of laws and ordinances at all levels of government. The issue is not a lack of laws or regulations. We have plenty. The issue is the effective enforcement of these good-government laws that are already on the books.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “Today, there are more calling for accountability and transparency in the government sector. Without transparency is without trust. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “One practical way to be accessible to your constituents and residents is to hold regular town hall meetings or visitation hours. Perhaps a few set hours each week at City Hall would be good so that people can come to see you for help if they have a problem or issue.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “I challenge every one of my constituents to be transparency and hold themselves accountable for their action.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “State law mandates 72 hours, or three days, of public posting of city council agendas. The issue is not the hours, but the location of where these agendas are posted, which often times are obscure and not very accessible. Permission to post these agendas at local supermarkets, shopping malls, post offices, or movie theaters would be good.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “city officials have the responsibility to make the meeting more meaningful and productive. The posting of the agendas should be early and more transparency.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “Terms such as “climate change” and “global warming” are politically loaded and do not mean much in terms of what I do daily. People throw these terms around so casually, but do they really understand what they mean? Of more importance and relevance, it is what I do and my own sense of responsibility as a human being while I live on this earth is.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “I encourage our citizen to practice saving our planet. We have to act responsibly and to do our part to save our planet by energy conservation. “

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “I want to be a responsible user of our natural resources while promoting and maximizing the efficient use of energy with the technology available.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: ” I support climate change and better energy conservation; however, that has to start at our legislative level. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “Again, a politically loaded term with the word “stolen” election, which does not accurately or fully describe the sentiments of many American voters, who believe that there was instances of voter fraud, irregularities, and voter access issues. “

Teri Vu Nguyen: “It does not matter what I believe. The people have spoken. The future of one man is his faith. “

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

James Pham: (Did not respond)

NamQuan Nguyen: “As a candidate for elective office, I have little choice but to accept the results once they are certified, unless there are widespread evidence of fraud or cheating, with credible evidence that would allow me to seek redress in a court of law or public opinion.”

Teri Vu Nguyen: “I believe America has a check and balance system. The city of Westminster had a set-back in the past decade with corruptions, lack of leaderships, government officials serving their party instead of the citizen, the city is in the midst of filing bankruptcy, and the people are very hostilities. it’s time for a change for the better. “

