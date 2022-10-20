How should Orange County’s representatives in Washington, D.C. handle issues like inflation, immigration, abortion, guns and money in politics?

Over the next few weeks, voters will be choosing new state representatives who will have a role in shaping that future.

Once again, Orange County voters find themselves in the middle of an intense battle for control of Congress, with the county attracting millions in outside spending from both parties.

Once a strong Republican bastion, all of the county’s Congressional seats flipped to Democrats in 2018 – before Republicans re-took two of the seats in 2020.

Two South County seats – currently held by Democrats Mike Levin and Katie Porter – have now become more competitive, with redistricting increasing the share of Republican voters.

Cook Political Report rates four OC Congressional races as competitive: those currently held by Levin, Porter, Michelle Steel and Young Kim.

Voice of OC reporters reached out to all 12 U.S. House of Representatives candidates for Orange County and sent them a list of questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

Each was allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable.

Four candidates responded – three Democrats and one Republican.

Below are the answers of all candidates who responded.

U.S. Representative

U.S. Representative, 38th District

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Eric J. Ching (Republican): “The U. S. Congress should serve and protect, and uphold the Constitution of the United States; public transparency included.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Ching: “Language of Bills should be clear and concise and easily accessible to the public.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Ching: “As early as possible, a budget should be passed and the hearings be public, where possible and does not interfere with national security.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Ching: “We should have a balanced approach to protecting the enviroment, without harming industries or business.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Ching: “I believe the election process could be improved so that all parties are ensured of election integrity.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Ching: “Yes”

Do you support doing business with regimes who have questionable human rights records, such as Cuba, Iran and Russia?

Ching: “No”

Do you agree with the standing ovation given to the Cuban government by the California State Senate earlier this year? During such official recognitions, do you believe it’s important to hear from opposing views when there are human rights concerns about those regimes?

Ching: “We should have a balanced approach to protecting the enviroment, without harming industries or business.agree with the standing ovation and yes you can hear from an opposing view and also provide a counter, as needed.”

Should visits by international delegations to government offices in the U.S. – such as the county or state or Congress – be tied to human rights and be fully disclosed before the visits?

Ching: “Yes”

What do you feel is the responsibility, if any, of Congress in addressing rising heat locally?

Ching: “I support the Second Amendment, with restriction on criminals.”

What are your thoughts on current federal laws on guns, including semi-automatic and automatic rifles? Do you support changes, and if so, what are they?

Ching: “Criminal should not have access to guns.”

What specific ways, if any, will you work to bring down inflation?

Ching: “Lower the cost for doing business, such as making the U.S. more energy independent.”

What are your thoughts on current federal law regarding abortion? Do you support or oppose the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade? Do you support changing federal law regarding abortion, and if so, what changes?

Ching: “I support protection of all life, including those unborn and providing alternative options.”

What are your thoughts on gerrymandering? Do you support or oppose changes in federal law regarding gerrymandering? If so, what?

Ching: “Gerrymandering is best worked out in the political arena as the constitution does not address gerrymandering and thus is not justiciable.”

What are your thoughts on the role of money in politics? What if any changes do you support to rules regarding transparency, and regarding money in elections?

Ching: “There should be more transparency.”

What are your thoughts on the current state of voting rights in America? What if any changes to federal law do you support?

Ching: “All American Citizens who are eligible to vote, can vote.”

What is your perspective regarding the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6? Do you believe any laws should be changed as a result of the attack? If so, what specifically?

Ching: “No, there are enough laws to address the matter.”

What changes, if any, to immigration law do you support? What if any changes to the law do you support regarding “Dreamers,” or people who were unlawfully brought to the U.S. as children?

Ching: “I promote and support legal immigration.”

U.S. Representative, 40th District

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Asif Mahmood (Democrat): “There are too many conflicts of interests when it comes to Congressional stock trading– it should be banned. It would be a critical step in ensuring that the interests of our communities are put before personal financial gain. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Mahmood: “Part of being transparent is being accessible and accountable to your constituents. As a member of Congress, I will be in the community, making sure the people of CA-40 have a direct line of communication with my team. It is my goal to be a present leader by holding town halls and attending community events. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Mahmood: “I support posting meeting agendas 72 hours prior, as well as developing a more transparent budget process, both of which will help restore trust and credibility in Congress by the public. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Mahmood: “I believe in science. The data has proven that climate change is a serious threat to our way of life. In Congress, I will fight attempts to expand offshore drilling in Orange County and work to protect our beaches, canyons, and open spaces so that future generations can live happy, healthy lives and enjoy everything our planet has to offer. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Mahmood: “No. The 2020 Presidential election was fair and certified. ”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Mahmood: “Yes.”

Do you support doing business with regimes who have questionable human rights records, such as Cuba, Iran and Russia?

Mahmood: “No. The U.S. is a world leader and should promote Democratic ideals and the protection of human rights to all other nations. “

Do you agree with the standing ovation given to the Cuban government by the California State Senate earlier this year? During such official recognitions, do you believe it’s important to hear from opposing views when there are human rights concerns about those regimes?

Mahmood: “I strongly believe that human rights should be at the front and center of any diplomatic and foreign policy discussion, and there should be room to voice concerns about regimes’ human rights offenses. ”

Should visits by international delegations to government offices in the U.S. – such as the county or state or Congress – be tied to human rights and be fully disclosed before the visits?

Mahmood: “Yes. Human rights should be at the forefront of every foreign policy conversation and be fully disclosed before diplomatic visits. “

What do you feel is the responsibility, if any, of Congress in addressing rising heat locally?

Mahmood: “Congress must act quickly when it comes to the rising temperatures in our districts. Every Representative has a duty to protect the best interests of their constituents– we should be promoting ways both individuals and corporations can help mitigate climate change daily. “

What are your thoughts on current federal laws on guns, including semi-automatic and automatic rifles? Do you support changes, and if so, what are they?

Mahmood: “I have seen the suffering gun violence causes firsthand while working in emergency rooms. We need to strengthen common sense gun safety laws. I will work to reinstate the assault weapons ban and pass background check legislation to protect our children and communities. “

What specific ways, if any, will you work to bring down inflation?

Mahmood: “Too many families can’t keep up with the rising cost of living while their income remains flat. I will fight to reduce taxes for the middle class while eliminating tax breaks for special interests and big corporations that send jobs overseas. I’ll hold corporations accountable for price-gouging. “

What are your thoughts on current federal law regarding abortion? Do you support or oppose the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade? Do you support changing federal law regarding abortion, and if so, what changes?

Mahmood: “The decision of whether to terminate a pregnancy should remain between a patient and her physician– not the government. I will fight to codify Roe v. Wade as federal law and expand reproductive healthcare in Congress. “

What are your thoughts on gerrymandering? Do you support or oppose changes in federal law regarding gerrymandering? If so, what?

Mahmood: “Gerrymandering undermines our democratic ideals. Leaders should focus on what’s best for their communities, not playing political games. I support legislation that would ban political gerrymandering in redistricting and institute independent redistricting processes. “

What are your thoughts on the role of money in politics? What if any changes do you support to rules regarding transparency, and regarding money in elections?

Mahmood: “The influence of dark money, special interests, and corporate PACs in our politics undermine the very foundations of our democracy. I support reforms like overturning Citizens United to strengthen our democracy and fight against the interference of Big Money in our political system. “

What are your thoughts on the current state of voting rights in America? What if any changes to federal law do you support?

Mahmood: “I believe everyone should have the right to exercise their voice in our democracy. It’s why I support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and Every Vote Counts Act. We should be making it quicker and easier to vote while ensuring the security of the voting process. “

What is your perspective regarding the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6? Do you believe any laws should be changed as a result of the attack? If so, what specifically?

Mahmood: “The Jan. 6 attack is reprehensible and a stain on our history. All of those involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for their attempt at overthrowing and undermining democracy. “

What changes, if any, to immigration law do you support? What if any changes to the law do you support regarding “Dreamers,” or people who were unlawfully brought to the U.S. as children?

Mahmood: “As an immigrant myself, I believe our system is badly broken and is in need of an overhaul. I support border security to protect our citizens from illegal weapons and drugs crossing into the country. I also believe in comprehensive reform that provides a pathway to citizenship for those who follow the rules in search of a better life. “

U.S. Representative, 47th District

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Katie Porter (Democrat): “I view being a Congressmember as a learning and teaching job. Through hearings, town halls, and other events, I invite people to engage in our democracy. I support changes to the Congressional calendar that let representatives spend more time in our community, and less time listening to Washington insiders.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Porter: “I have led by example on transparency. Each month, I release a list of my official meetings, and I recently introduced a bill to require all Congressmembers to do the same. I regularly engage with local press, and my office responds to all constituents who reach out. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Porter: “At the federal level, I support Congress making its calendar public in advance. I have hosted multiple town halls about the budget process in Washington, and I always welcome constituents to call or write to me with their thoughts at any time.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Porter: “Climate change is an existential threat, and it’s one Californians are facing right now in the form of droughts, heatwaves, and wildfires. I supported the Inflation Reduction Act to accelerate our transition to clean energy. Bipartisan legislation I introduced would help reduce pollution from energy-intensive sectors by investing in hydrogen fuel.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Porter: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Porter: “Longtime Orange County Registrar Neal Kelley was a nationwide leader in making voting safe, secure, and easy. Our democratic system requires that we accept the results of the election, win or lose. I pledge to do just that.”

Do you support doing business with regimes who have questionable human rights records, such as Cuba, Iran and Russia?

Porter: “We should not be supporting regimes that fail to respect human rights. In Congress, I’ve called out Vietnam’s record on human rights, and I worked with Republican and Democratic administrations to bring home an Orange County resident imprisoned there. Diplomacy is an important tool to promote human rights abroad and requires consistent engagement. “

Do you agree with the standing ovation given to the Cuban government by the California State Senate earlier this year? During such official recognitions, do you believe it’s important to hear from opposing views when there are human rights concerns about those regimes?

Porter: “As a federal officeholder, I was not involved with the Cuban government’s visit to the California State Senate. I would not have applauded an authoritarian regime that does not respect human rights. Generally, I believe that our democracy relies on open debate of ideas, so I support efforts to hear from all sides.”

Should visits by international delegations to government offices in the U.S. – such as the county or state or Congress – be tied to human rights and be fully disclosed before the visits?

Porter: “The United States should use all tools at our disposal to promote human rights, and we should not prop up foreign governments that do not respect these values. Unless national security concerns or sensitive ongoing negotiations make it unfeasible, I support making the public aware of meetings with international delegations. “

What do you feel is the responsibility, if any, of Congress in addressing rising heat locally?

Porter: “The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates that help families cool their homes and save money on utilities. More broadly, Congress needs to take bold action to address climate change, building on our legislation to decrease reliance on fossil fuels.”

What are your thoughts on current federal laws on guns, including semi-automatic and automatic rifles? Do you support changes, and if so, what are they?

Porter: “I joined Republicans and Democrats to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which enhanced background checks, supported red flag laws, and disarmed domestic abusers. I have called out misinformation from the gun lobby in a hearing. Congress can do more, including a federal ban on assault weapons.”

What specific ways, if any, will you work to bring down inflation?

Porter: “I helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which will save families money on health care, prescription drugs, and utilities. I support restoring the State and Local Tax deduction and investing in affordable child care and housing to further bring costs down for families. Stronger antitrust enforcement will promote competition and reduce prices.”

What are your thoughts on current federal law regarding abortion? Do you support or oppose the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade? Do you support changing federal law regarding abortion, and if so, what changes?

Porter: “All Americans should have the right to control their own bodies, including the decision to have an abortion. I strongly oppose the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe, and I have voted to codify in federal law the right to abortion. I will oppose extremist Republican attempts to ban abortion nationwide.”

What are your thoughts on gerrymandering? Do you support or oppose changes in federal law regarding gerrymandering? If so, what?

Porter: “Voters should choose their leaders; leaders should not choose their voters. Partisan gerrymandering makes Congress less representative and more polarized. We must end gerrymandering nationwide to safeguard our federal electoral process. The For the People Act, which I’ve been a leading advocate for, bans gerrymandering.”

What are your thoughts on the role of money in politics? What if any changes do you support to rules regarding transparency, and regarding money in elections?

Porter: “Too often, corporate special interests use money to distort our politics and drown out the voices of families. I reject donations from corporate PACs and lobbyists (one of roughly a dozen members to do so) because I only work for Orange County families. I have supported limits on big money in politics and foreign interference in politics.”

What are your thoughts on the current state of voting rights in America? What if any changes to federal law do you support?

Porter: “Voting should be safe, secure, and easy. Eligible voters shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to exercise their right to vote. While we are blessed in Orange County to have a Registrar of Voters that is committed to access to the ballot box, we need nationwide protections, such as a John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which I’ve voted for.”

What is your perspective regarding the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6? Do you believe any laws should be changed as a result of the attack? If so, what specifically?

Porter: “The armed insurrection that took place on January 6th represented a grave threat to our democracy. It is already illegal under our current laws. Those who participated in the attack on the Capitol should be prosecuted and brought to justice.”

What changes, if any, to immigration law do you support? What if any changes to the law do you support regarding “Dreamers,” or people who were unlawfully brought to the U.S. as children?

Porter: “My views on immigration law are informed by three trips I’ve taken to the Southern border. I support reforms that quickly process asylum claims, including increasing the number of immigration judges. I have twice voted for the Dream and Promise Act, which would create a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers.””

U.S. Representative, 49th District

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Mike Levin (Democrat): “It’s critically important that we strengthen accountability and transparency in government and campaigns. While there are some good rules in place, I believe Congress can and should do more to increase public transparency, particularly when it comes to the personal financial interests of Members of Congress in the industries they are regulating.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Levin: “I support banning members of Congress from trading stocks. The public should have faith that their elected leaders are working for them, not lining their own pockets.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Levin: “Official Congressional hearings are posted publicly ahead of time, but I support making that information available as early as possible. I take feedback from my constituents very seriously when it comes to budget decisions and other legislation, and I will continue to do so.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Levin: “We are already feeling the devastating effects of climate change and we must take aggressive action to protect our planet for future generations. I helped pass historic investments in clean energy that will lower energy costs and grow our economy. I support additional action to reduce pollution and protect our water and air.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Levin: “No. Despite 81 million votes for President Biden and Vice President Harris, multiple recounts, and more than 60 failed lawsuits challenging the election results, many Republican politicians followed Trump’s lead and pushed conspiracies and baseless claims of voter fraud without any evidence. My opponent is one of those Trump Republicans.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Levin: “Yes.”

Do you support doing business with regimes who have questionable human rights records, such as Cuba, Iran and Russia?

Levin: “I support strong sanctions to hold dictators and autocrats accountable for human rights violations, and that includes limiting or ending business activity with countries like Russia. “

Do you agree with the standing ovation given to the Cuban government by the California State Senate earlier this year? During such official recognitions, do you believe it’s important to hear from opposing views when there are human rights concerns about those regimes?

Levin: “It’s up to the members of the State Senate to decide what is appropriate for that body when it comes to recognizing international delegations. I believe it’s important to hear from a wide range of views on any given issue, including human rights concerns.”

Should visits by international delegations to government offices in the U.S. – such as the county or state or Congress – be tied to human rights and be fully disclosed before the visits?

Levin: “It’s important to meet with foreign governments, including those we disagree with, in order to advance America’s global interests. During those meetings we should be open and honest about human rights concerns, pushing those regimes to improve their behavior.”

What do you feel is the responsibility, if any, of Congress in addressing rising heat locally?

Levin: “More extreme heat and severe droughts are a result of climate change, and we must take aggressive action to address this crisis. We need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to cheaper clean energy, and I’ve helped pass legislation to do that.”

What are your thoughts on current federal laws on guns, including semi-automatic and automatic rifles? Do you support changes, and if so, what are they?

Levin: “I was proud to help pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major federal gun violence prevention legislation in nearly 30 years. I also believe that weapons of war do not belong on our streets, and we need to ban assault weapons. My opponent is on record opposing any federal action to deal with gun safety.”

What specific ways, if any, will you work to bring down inflation?

Levin: “I have been working to bring down inflation. I helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act to lower energy costs and reduce prescription drug prices. I’ve led efforts to crack down on price gouging by Big Oil. And I supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act to fix our supply chains and make more goods in America.”

What are your thoughts on current federal law regarding abortion? Do you support or oppose the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade? Do you support changing federal law regarding abortion, and if so, what changes?

Levin: “I strongly opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It’s unconscionable that my daughter will have fewer rights than my wife or mother had for most of their lives. My opponent supported overturning Roe and said it was “a historic day for the Supreme Court” on the day Roe was overturned.”

What are your thoughts on gerrymandering? Do you support or oppose changes in federal law regarding gerrymandering? If so, what?

Levin: “I strongly oppose gerrymandering. Voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around. I supported legislation to ban gerrymandering, strengthen voters’ ability to challenge discriminatory maps in court, and require the use of an independent commission like we have in California to draw maps.”

What are your thoughts on the role of money in politics? What if any changes do you support to rules regarding transparency, and regarding money in elections?

Levin: “The corrupting influence of money in politics is one of the most serious threats to our democracy. I refuse corporate PAC donations, and I have cosponsored legislation to ban them altogether. One of the first bills I supported in Congress was the For the People Act, which would remove the corrupting influence of “dark money” from American politics.”

What are your thoughts on the current state of voting rights in America? What if any changes to federal law do you support?

Levin: “Voting rights are under attack in many states, and I believe we must do more to protect the right of eligible voters to participate in our democracy. I signed on to legislation to restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965, make elections more transparent, and make sure every eligible voter can participate in our elections.”

What is your perspective regarding the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6? Do you believe any laws should be changed as a result of the attack? If so, what specifically?

Levin: “January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, and everyone responsible for that day should be held accountable. I support the bipartisan effort to reform the Electoral Count Act to help prevent a similar effort to fraudulently reject states’ electors and subvert the will of the voters.”

What changes, if any, to immigration law do you support? What if any changes to the law do you support regarding “Dreamers,” or people who were unlawfully brought to the U.S. as children?

Levin: “As the grandson of Mexican immigrants on my mother’s side, this issue is personal to me. We need immigration reform that focuses on both security and humanity. I proudly cosponsored the American Dream and Promise Act to protect DACA recipients, many of whom serve in our military or make incredible contributions to our country in other ways.”

Nick Gerda covers county government for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

