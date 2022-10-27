Community college races often are overlooked on ballots.

But they have an enormous impact on decisions like pandemic rules, mental health services, in person-versus-online classes, and what should – and should not – be taught in classrooms.

So just where do the current candidates stand on the issues?

The Voice of OC newsroom set to find out.

Reporters reached out to all 12 community college board candidates and sent them a list of questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

Nine of the 12 candidates provided answers.

Candidates were allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable.

Below are the answers from the candidates who responded. They’re the exact text each candidate submitted in writing.

Click below to skip to a particular race:

Coast Community College District, Trustee Area 1

What are your thoughts on the curriculum at the colleges in your district? What if any changes would you advocate for?

Jim Moreno: “I have full confidence in the Coast College District Curriculum. Our Academic Senates at our three campuses are stellar in their preparation of college academic courses, their review and monitoring of credits, and the rigor of each course being offered. I advocate for our system and the academic freedom of our system. “

Russel Neal: “Courses need to be developed and delivered with appropriate academic rigor. Students must receive educational value for their time and money.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Moreno: “Our district follows the science of this pandemic and the requirements, either our own or that of the state, in terms of monitoring the statistics of the infection, resultant increases or decreases and take appropriate steps to reduce the threat to our students, faculty and staff. We support all the rules and requirements to keep people safe.”

Neal: “I have opposed and continue to oppose most of the masking, vaccination and remote learning mandates as lacking a rational basis and causing significant harm to the students and their education without meaningful benefit.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Moreno: “We request people to comply and if they have objections for religious or personal reasons they may make their objection known to the administration and wear a mask to class and test and provide proof of such tests on a weekly basis.”

Neal: “I would fight any such mandate, but if necessary would find ways to provide the best education possible, perhaps substituting testing or separate classrooms and times.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Moreno: “Our campuses respect free speech and areas are so designated.”

Neal: “Both teachers and students should have traditional free speech that is respectful and not abusive. Teachers should not imply that students whose view differ from theirs will suffer in grading or treatment.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Moreno: “The Coast College District is a big proponent of Mental Health for all on our campuses. Each of the Colleges’ web sites emphasize mental health and provide resources for those seeking assistance. Coast College District has received funding for Mental Health programs and that funding has been used to provide needed care. “

Neal: “Opening in-class education and preventing politicized or ideological indoctrination will do wonders for mental health.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Moreno: “I think additional funding is necessary to help more students complete their education. Use funds to keep students in class and graduate. Use our scarce resources to help students get the job done while they are able to stay in school.”

Neal: “1. More in-class instruction, 2. Vocational training, 3. Assistance for students with learning disabilities.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Moreno: “These reserves are placed on us by the Legislature and we have begun the task of educating our faculty, staff and students. In a few months the funding formula for community colleges will change and these “reserves” are projected to help keep the doors open when less is provided by the State for our system.”

Neal: “The budget should be explained in plain language at open meetings with an opportunity for questions and answers.”

What’s your position on raises for professors? And what is your relationship like with the faculty union(s) in your district?

Moreno: “Our employee salaries are determined by two factors: Negotiations by both sides and step and column adjustments over time. Each employee has a regular personnel review of their performance. I have a strong relationship with my faculty and classified staff.”

Neal: “Raises should be based on market rates for instructors. As a newcomer I have not established relationships with any of the faculty.”

What is your solution for keeping colleges safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Moreno: “There is not enough space on this questionnaire to outline all that we do for the safety of our students and faculty. Patrol officers, installation of new video cameras, a text based warning system at all campuses and close relations with our local police agencies. Our new buildings have special locking systems on the classroom doors.”

Neal: “Low income housing for non-students should not be built on campus. An appropriate security force should be maintained.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from college libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Moreno: “It is a mute point. Libraries provide resources for educating. There should not be political reasons for removing books. “

Neal: “I do not support banning books at the college level. I also do not support librarians stacking the library with books only supporting one ideological position any more than I support indoctrination in the classroom.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Moreno: “The District, I am proud of, provides ample opportunity for public comments at meetings, making appointments and reviewing all of our non-personnel items, on the website, particularly budget and financial reports. The district leads the state in internet communications.”

Neal: “I think it is pretty much a closed system with minimal transparency. Advance notice to the public about important decisions being made with public meetings which allow for extensive public input should be the norm.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Moreno: “Since my time on the Coast College Board I can say we have insisted on transparency and remain open to our constituents.”

Neal: “I would make myself and my contact information widely available and provide time for residents to interact with me, and other board members who would like to participate, before or after board meetings.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Moreno: “Our agendas are posted as per required by law. 72 hour notice and that is available to the public. Our agenda is also online. In terms of budget discussions, we have several hearings and study sessions that are open.”

Neal: “Agendas should be published a week in advance when possible, three days at a minimum. A calendar of when major recurring issues will come up should also be published. Additional advance notice should be given when policy questions of major significance or interest are going to be discussed.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Moreno: “Over the past ten years the Coast District has installed solar panel arrays that have an impact on emissions as well as providing a good source of our electrical system. I notice that more electrified autos are being purchased by staff. Free bus transportation for our students to cut down on the number of personal trips to the campuses.”

Neal: “None.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Moreno: “That is a universal question and I can assure you I try to do my part both at home and at the district. I have installed solar panels at home, I reduce my travel and am looking towards more efficient transportation.”

Neal: “I am skeptical of the man-made, CO2 based theory of global warming, but if it is to be addressed seriously, the focus would have to be on nuclear power and the electrification of rail transportation.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Moreno: “Absolutely not.”

Neal: “I believe it was rigged and corrupted to an unprecedented level, such that no one can answer that question.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Moreno: “Yes. Ours is the best electoral system in the world. I accept the choices made by the citizens voting in my state.”

Neal: “I am not particularly worried about Orange County. I guess it depends on how many “mules” are video taped delivering batches of ballots between midnight and 4 AM.”

Return to Table of Contents »

North Orange County Community College District, Trustee Area 1

What are your thoughts on the curriculum at the colleges in your district? What if any changes would you advocate for?

Blaze Bhence: “For the most part, the curriculum is good, but not great. We need more programs for high value job placement in water, energy and technology sectors.”

Barbara Dunsheath: “Curriculum at North Orange serves our diverse students. I have been a strong advocate for student success which includes Baccalaureate degree (one of 15 in the state), transfer, career technical and non-credit programs. Degrees awarded by Fullerton and Cypress College increased 43% over my term. “

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Bhence: “For the most part, yes. Better safe than sorry and with large crowds, we must consider those with weaker immune systems. That said, I think we could have done better with remote learning and even better with socialization efforts to ensure safe gatherings and education.”

Dunsheath: “I value the health and safety of employees and students. Therefore, as your trustee, NOCCCD has followed all county regulations regarding Covid. Currently the district calls for masks to be strongly recommended but not required. When health risks were high we required vaccinations with exemptions for medical and religious reasons. “

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Bhence: “Remote learning and options for classes to be taught in a safe envorinment by those who elect to teach and for those who elect to not be vaccinated.”

Dunsheath: “As your trustee, I have advocated for widespread scientifically based information to be widely distributed including information on how to obtain religious and medical exclusions for any state required vaccine mandates.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Bhence: “We need to have free speech on campuses. That is where the students learn, grow, and debate.”

Dunsheath: “As a professor myself, I fully support free speech on campus. NOCCCD has a detailed policy that ensures free speech as well as designated areas on campus for this fundamental right..”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Bhence: “Yes. More counseling and therapy electives can and should be offered.”

Dunsheath: “NOCCCD offers a variety of services to promote the health and wellness of our students. Students may receive mental health counseling, psychological services and referrals at no cost. Mental health counseling is available through the Student Health Center. Recently in my tenure as trustee, the district expanded these services (more hours,).”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Bhence: “Putting funding where it counts. We need to invest in technology, proactively, as opposed to spending on fixes. We need to spend on benefits and strong family needs to ensure great teachers and staff stay. We need to provide security for all students and faculty, physical, technological, financial, and healthwise.”

Dunsheath: “NOCCCD spends the majority of our budget on teaching/learning activities. Our top funding priority is student success. Programs such as guided pathways and the Promise Program (free tuition for two years for first-time college students) are examples of programs that help students attain their educational goals. “

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Bhence: “We should have quarterly reviews and Q&A sessions for all to be able to attend, understand the decisions, and ask if there are concerns. People need to be heard and decisions should be taught, not just completed.”

Dunsheath: “NOCCCD’s budget process is transparent and inclusive. See our website. During the September budget presentation, a pie-graph detailed the ending balance according to categories. In addition, the CFO provides regular updates to our shared governance committees. This information is routinely shared at various shared governance committees.”

What’s your position on raises for professors? And what is your relationship like with the faculty union(s) in your district?

Bhence: “I think we need to look at fair wages for the area and environment we live in. We need to consider higher raises for those that perform at higher levels and over achieve. We also need to look at intangibles like healthcare for families of staff, not just more money to chase rising healthcare costs.”

Dunsheath: “I am proud to have supported 23.69% pay increase for Full-time faculty over the past six years which greater than the 19.16% State received COLA. I supported COVID stipends for all employee groups. I supported salary comparisons such as https://www.cft.org/faculty-salary-comparisons (that ranks NOCCCD in the upper quartile). “

What is your solution for keeping colleges safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Bhence: “There are many physical security measures from access control and camera monitoring that can provide significantly higher levels of security with little or no extra expense. I’ve helped build campus protocols via access control systems to ensure a significantly more secure campus(es).”

Dunsheath: “NOCCCD has a well-thought out emergency process including interface with local agencies and communication protocol. We participate in emergency drills such as active shooter and the Great Shakeout. These drills provide opportunities to improve and refine our protocols.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from college libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Bhence: “No, I do not support banning books, especially in higher educational facilities. Young students K-12 perhaps some need to be moderated or not used in a campus environment, however, college and adult education should be open for all to enjoy, consume, and debate if desired”

Dunsheath: “Colleges should promote the free exchange of ideas. I do not support banning any books.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Bhence: “There are a lot of behind the scenes decision made. I would like to have as much transparency, presentation of decisions, and other lines of communications open to all.”

Dunsheath: “Our board meetings are open to the public. We welcome public comment. All important documents are posted online. One example of open transparency was in the creation of our Educational and Facilities Master Plan. We held 445 campus forums, 255 remote workshops in addition to campus surveys to ensure transparency and engage all stakeholders.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Bhence: “Budgetary decisions and the options that were discussed. When you just show the final decision, many wonder why options were not considered. These should be outlined prior to finalization, not scrambling to answer questions that may have been answered already.”

Dunsheath: “I would like to see the return of district strategic conversations and Coffee with the Chancellor and the Board of Trustees. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Bhence: “Yes, one week in advance, or even a schedule for the semester of all meeting agendas, as much as is known at the time.”

Dunsheath: “Our Board agendas are posted Friday afternoons prior to our Tuesday evening meetings. The district needs lead time prior to the posting to prepare the agenda. Our Board Policy 2340 explains how the public could place an item on NOCCCD’s agenda. (See the website) “

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Bhence: “I personally have almost 40 solar pannels on my 100% electric home and drive 100% electric vehicles. I think we need to do more for our earth. We have only one and it is hurting. We need to support sustainable efforts more and we can create high paying job skills for our sustainable future.”

Dunsheath: “Promoting sustainable practices including the reduction of greenhouse emissions is one of our goals outlined in our Educational and Facilities Master Plan. We recently purchased solar panels for Fullerton College and additional EV charging stations. We participate in the nationally recognized Sustainability Tracking Assessment and Rating Systems.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Bhence: “Let’s get our energy stabilized, off oil and fossil fuel industry. Let’s look at energy and water conservation, yet flourish in creation. We live next to an ocean of water and a land of sun. Let’s use those resources and not burn fossil fuels. This protects us all from foreign interests and revenues fleeing our state.”

Dunsheath: “Sustainability is a fundamental goal of our educational and facilities master planning. We have completed numerous sustainability projects to address climate change. Numerous other opportunities have been identified and are in process including a Board Divestment Policy. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Bhence: “Frankly, I’m not sure what this has to do with the NOCCCD, but I’ll answer anyway – No.”

Dunsheath: “no.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Bhence: “Yes, I will accept the outcome of the election, win or lose. I believe in the process democracy, and the voice of the people.”

Dunsheath: “yes”

Return to Table of Contents »

North Orange County Community College District, Trustee Area 6

What are your thoughts on the curriculum at the colleges in your district? What if any changes would you advocate for?

Jeffery Brown: “We evaluate and change curriculum to respond to student needs, accreditation requirements, and advances in fields of study. We want relevant and appropriate courses in every field. Industry advisory boards ensure our courses prepare our students for jobs. Actual curriculum changes go through a process that by law starts with the relevant faculty.”

Jessica Rutan: “I want to work with businesses and make sure we have curriculum that leads to good jobs for our students.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Brown: “Having a safe environment was our highest priority. We followed public health experts’ advice in establishing and modifying our requirements as the situation evolved. Now we “strongly recommend” vaccinations for people on campus next semester because OC’s transmission rate has fallen. We’ll continue to monitor and follow the science.”

Rutan: “Masks don’t work, Fauci said so and he is science. People have the right to decide what drug to take or not take. Remote learning is not learning.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Brown: “If any student cannot take classes on campus for any reason, there are many options for online classes. We want to meet students’ needs to help them get the education they want.”

Rutan: “The shots don’t stop the spread or keep you from getting Covid. Why should any student be excluded? Let’s start there.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Brown: “Educational institutions are meant to be forums for exchanging, evaluating, and debating ideas. There are legal limits on what constitutes permissible speech, but within those limits, free speech should be promoted and celebrated. “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” – Benjamin Franklin”

Rutan: “We should all have free speech and NO ONE should be canceling anyone. Debate is apart of learning and critical thinking. “

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Brown: “This is a priority for me. Our capabilities have expanded by using graduate-level clinical psychology students who need supervised provider hours for professional licenses. This becomes a win-win situation by giving our students access to highly qualified mental health clinicians who are fulfilling their licensure requirements by working with us.”

Rutan: “Mental health support is very important for our students. I can see that there are many options at this time to support our students. “

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Brown: “▪ System per-student funding is far below CSU or UC. ▪ Having courses online, on campus, and hybrid has added costs for teacher training, equipment, and materials. ▪ Issues like food insecurity and homelessness keep students from academic success. Continued and expanded funding to address these issues will help students achieve their goals.”

Rutan: “I want to work with businesses in Orange County to drive classes that lead to jobs for these businesses. More in curriculum, more for teachers to teach these classes, less in classes that don’t lead to jobs or 4 year college.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Brown: “Reserves are unspent campus funds or general District reserves. Campuses develop their own budgets. For general reserves, after the months-long budget development process a summary clearly explains reserve categories, amounts and uses (past and future). Budget development is an open process closely involving the school community throughout.”

Rutan: “Do we have to spend money? Can’t we save for those projects we want to complete? There should be clear communication with the President of the college and my email will be open to questions. “

What’s your position on raises for professors? And what is your relationship like with the faculty union(s) in your district?

Brown: “All education professionals deserve fair pay. We operate with mutual respect. Unions advocate for their represented workers. Trustees represent the public to ensure effective education, and highly qualified employees are needed. Unions’ ideas are considered, but I have never requested a union endorsement or accepted a union campaign contribution.”

Rutan: “I think that this web needs to be looked at carefully. I am not in favor or in favor of raises at this moment until I see the figures for myself. I have no relationship with the union. “

What is your solution for keeping colleges safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Brown: “Professional security staff on duty respond to situations, deescalating them whenever possible. Protocols are in place for local police to respond if needed. Campuses have response plans for various emergencies (natural disasters, fires, power outages, active shooter situations, etc.) that are reviewed, communicated, and updated regularly.”

Rutan: “We need security that are working with our police departments. There needs to be training for different situations with plans in place. Be Prepared!”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from college libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Brown: “Book banning has no place in colleges or any libraries. Colleges are for exchanging ideas, not for censorship. “Learning is a process where knowledge is presented to us, then shaped through understanding, discussion and reflection.” – Paulo Freire “A mind stretched by new ideas never goes back to its original dimensions.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes”

Rutan: “I am not in favor of banning books. If there is something extreme, then we need to talk about it. Books provide discussion and debate and critical thinking. Shouldn’t we be striving to teach this foundation to our students? “

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Brown: “My District values being transparent and keeping the public informed. Local and District Public Information offices provide news releases and various regular and special publications. They also provide answers promptly to questions from the public, and they coordinate requests for speakers at public meetings and other functions.”

Rutan: “I have been able to find things I have wanted to see. I want my district to know that I will answer their questions and help. I may have better thoughts on this when I take office. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Brown: “We already try to be very transparent, open, and available. The District and campuses have websites with up-to-date information and contact details for officials. Trustees’ email addresses are posted on the District website. Board meetings are open to the public, provide opportunities for public comments, and are live streamed on the internet.

Rutan: “Many elected officials have email blasts about what is happening in their districts, I might really consider this. Have meetings in town or on campus as well for questions and answers.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Brown: “(a) By law, agendas are posted 72 hours in advance. No one has suggested this is inadequate, but if it’s truly an issue, I would consider a change. But the preparation time needed would have practical implications for this. (b) Budgets reflect priorities, and we welcome public input through multiple channels about the priorities they want to see.”

Rutan: “I support posting meeting agendas. Two weeks if possible with the understanding things can change. Email blasts would include more people with budget decisions.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Brown: “My community college District has a Board policy to encourage sustainable building designs for our construction projects and to support environmentally friendly operating practices. We provide free bus passes for our students to reduce individual automobile trips, and we provide convenient bicycle parking for students who choose to ride to campus.”

Rutan: “I have seen no science to be concerned with this issue. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Brown: “As an engineer, I know the international consensus by qualified climate science researchers: climate change is real, accelerating, and the result of human actions, and must be addressed quickly and decisively. Our campuses have electric vehicle charging stations and cogeneration equipment. A solar energy project will be built at Fullerton College.”

Rutan: “We should be good stewards of the earth, but to destroy our economy or lives on issues that do not help us is wrong. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Brown: “Absolutely not. This has been investigated and litigated extensively in many states. Despite being given numerous opportunities, no one has introduced any credible evidence of any kind in any court of law to support this conspiracy theory.”

Rutan: “I believe that there was wrong doing in many places. There is proof. We must be able to trust our election system. “

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Brown: “Yes, I trust American elections and the safeguards that are in place to ensure we have free and fair elections. Of course I will accept the certified results.”

Rutan: “I struggle to understand why we don’t have one day to vote. We counted the votes and there was nothing to argue about. This should be the goal. I will accept the results.”

Return to Table of Contents »

Rancho Santiago Community College District, Trustee Area 2

What are your thoughts on the curriculum at the colleges in your district? What if any changes would you advocate for?

John Hanna: “Our curriculum is excellent, relying often on the faculty. It provides a program to grant a bachelors degree, a pathway to transfer to four year universities. It also provides career technical and workforce training and apprenticeships which result in well paid careers. I would like to see more workforce training .”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Hanna: “Our colleges comply with state COVID requirements . I supported a vaccination policy that allowed for medical, religious and personal exemptions. I opposed a vaccination policy that eliminated the personal exemption. I supported suspending the vaccination policies recently. In future we will follow state guidelines on masking.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Hanna: “Students should not be denied access to an education due to vaccination policies. Nor should employees lose their jobs due to vaccination policies. I would advocate remote instruction for students and remote instruction or isolated work for employees. Advocate to restore exemptions.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Hanna: “There really should not be a debate about free speech on campus. Free speech is and should be a right. That right should not be used to disrupt students or employees in their education and work. Diversity of opinion is important.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Hanna: “Yes, I would start by providing mental health services to our evening students who often do not have access to our health clinics. Students during the day usually have access to our health centers . We should have 24 hour mental health providers available for our students.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Hanna: “Student health services, student housing and improvement of our Centennial Education Center.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Hanna: “We put everything on line and it is accessible to the public. If people have questions are staff will provide answers.”

What’s your position on raises for professors? And what is your relationship like with the faculty union(s) in your district?

Hanna: “Professors, like all employees in higher education , should receive a good salary and provide good classroom instruction for students. I have a good relationship with our faculty union leadership and supported by former FARSCCD Presidents Barry Resnick and Nargess Rabii. “

What is your solution for keeping colleges safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Hanna: “We have kept our campuses safe my having well trained campus security. they are armed to deal with the ever increasing threat of active shooters. We have mutual aid agreements with Santa Ana and Orange Police Departments. We are developing a college community security advisory group to provide input on training and practices of our force. “

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from college libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Hanna: “I don’t support banning books in college libraries. College librarians should have the discretion to make the determination of the books and periodicals available.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Hanna: “The Brown Act in California makes most things transparent. If someone wants something, a public records act request will get them what they want if for some reason they thought they were not getting everything. in the past there was some reluctance to be transparent but i don’t see that now. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Hanna: “i’d like to get a student newspaper going at Santiago Canyon College. The El Don, at Santa Ana College, has broken a number of stories and is one of the best college papers in the country.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Hanna: “We make our agendas available on Thursday before a Monday meeting. That’s sufficient time in my opinion.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Hanna: “A transition to renewable transportation vehicles, continued use of construction efforts that reduce use of fossil fuels, lobbying for state and federal programs too provide more transit options for students and employees. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Hanna: “We all need to take steps to reduce our carbon footprint, both as agencies, businesses and individuals. Transitions should not be abrupt so as to wreck economic havoc on communities and individuals. Our colleges continue to conserve energy. Students get bus passes. Our construction workforce is local so fewer vehicle miles traveled.t “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Hanna: “No”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Hanna: “Yes. yes.”

Return to Table of Contents »

South Orange County Community College District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the curriculum at the colleges in your district? What if any changes would you advocate for?

Derek Reeve: “As a former Saddleback College professor, I have seen first-hand the bias of the faculty and curriculum at our district. Many professors are openly hostile to students due to their political and religious beliefs. To properly educate students we must obtain a viewpoint balance among our faculty and the textbooks they assign. “

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Reeve: “Unlike the incumbent, I absolutely will NOT vote for a mask mandate. While I have been vaccinated, it doesn’t prevent transmission. Thus, a vaccine mandate is unnecessarily intrusive and a violation of one’s privacy. These mandates created a segregated student population, and are in many cases prohibiting students from attending classes altogether.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Reeve: “Unlike the incumbent who is bought and paid for by unions and special interests, I have a proven track record for being independent and fighting for residents. Even the state abides by CDC guidance and does not mandate vaccines, but the incumbent voted for it nonetheless. I will fight without mercy for the rights of our students and staff.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Reeve: “I will push for adoption and enforcement of a distinct wide ‘COLLEGE BILL OF RIGHTS’ that protects students and employees’ freedom of speech, expression and privacy. As a former Saddleback College professor, I have seen first-hand suppression of speech not approved by the union’s political action committee. Many examples are well documented. “

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Reeve: “Given the mishandling of the pandemic by the government, including the current board, and unique challenges facing college age and veteran students, I absolutely support encouraging access to the best mental health available. However, we must first provide a mentally healthy campus where all viewpoints are welcome and students are not segregated.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Reeve: “Students must be our number one priority. Not bureaucrats or politicians, but students. I will: Expand and improve our professional and vocational programs to prepare students for jobs in todays and tomorrow’s market; Fully fund campus police; Stop funding any HR program that mandates training of staff promoting racism and bigotry.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Reeve: “I have earned a reputation for being very fiscally conservative. I have a proven record balancing every multi-million-dollar budget. Over 12 years on the city council I tripled our general fund reserve. Reserves are to be used for emergencies and downturns in the economy. Reserves are NOT a piggybank to open for pet projects or union pay raises.”

What’s your position on raises for professors? And what is your relationship like with the faculty union(s) in your district?

Reeve: “The district allocates all curriculum and hiring authority to the faculty. The professors thus hire like-minded professors with no chance of securing viewpoint diversity. I pledge I will never vote for a pay increase without a structural change to this process. My plan brings viewpoint balance to the faculty through the retention of new faculty.”

What is your solution for keeping colleges safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Reeve: “I will never sacrifice the safety of our students and staff for any reason, including to fulfill an oblique politically correct theory of social justice. In an era of active shooters, we must fully fund our college police. This includes increasing armed personnel, hardening potential targets, and strengthening campus perimeters.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from college libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Reeve: “As a civil libertarian, I am repulsed by book banning at libraries. I will never tolerate the banning of books at any of our colleges. The fundamental role of higher education is to expose students to different ideas, challenge core beliefs, and enhance critical thinking. Book banning is contrary to the mission of education.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Reeve: “I have demanded transparency with our city and will continue to do so with the district. Due to my leadership, we have dramatically revamped our city website to make it more user friendly, made official documents more easily available, and live streamed all city meetings. The community college district website has much room for improvement.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Reeve: “I will adamantly demand that the Brown Act be respected and enforced. It is apparent to me that policy decisions are being discussed and agreed to behind closed doors, most likely concurrently with legal discussions in closed session. I will demand that this practice ends. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Reeve: “I support all agendas being posted two weeks before each meeting. As I did with the city, I will not require residents to complete a speaker slip in order to make public comments and I will not stop a speaker from making unpopular comments. Furthermore, I will facilitate public comments at meetings via the internet or telephone.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Reeve: “Too often colleges get sidetracked from their primary mission of educating students and instead purse a quest in the name of environmental and/or social justice. That is not me. I will focus on the mission of educating students. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Reeve: “As Trustee, my primary responsibility is to educate students. If there are actions that can be taken that will be cost effective in the short and long term, thus saving money, I will support it. Otherwise, I will not.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Reeve: “To many Democrats in 2016, and Republicans in 2020, believe the presidential elections were stolen. To improve confidence in the election system, I support: ID required to vote; Eliminate computer ballot counting connected to the internet; Mandatory paper ballots; Outlaw ballot harvesting; Return to in person voting except for absentee ballots.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Reeve: “Yes, I will accept the results as certified. It is time to return our community colleges to our community and focus on the mission of education. If you agree, please join civic leaders throughout Orange County and vote for Derek Reeve. Thank you for your consideration.”

Return to Table of Contents »

South Orange County Community College District, Trustee Area 6, Short Term

What are your thoughts on the curriculum at the colleges in your district? What if any changes would you advocate for?

Ryan Dack: “The curriculum in our community college district is developed by the faculty and their department. New courses can be suggested by any faculty member if the need for the course is justified (eg. is there an equivalent UC Course?). I think the Board’s role should remain limited in this process.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Dack: “As a teacher that values the safety of my students, I would rely heavily on the scientific community’s recommendations when it comes to handling future COVID-19 waves and spikes. I have supported the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask-wearing, and remote learning.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Dack: “IVC and Saddleback currently offer a large number of courses and programs at a distance. I believe that having a variety of learning opportunities available would only better serve our students and community. In this specific case regarding vaccination exclusion, I think these online offerings will fill the gap.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Dack: “I feel the same way about speech on campus as I do in the classroom. As long as it isn’t harmful or hateful, everyone should be able to share their thoughts and ideas. This goes for potential speakers on campus, as well as potential protesters. If you disagree with someone’s viewpoint, meaningful and respectful dialogue can change minds.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Dack: “Yes! Providing access to mental health services is absolutely necessary to ensure student success. I will do what I can to see that there are more than enough resources to keep our mental health services from backlogging. Students needing support should not have to wait weeks to speak with a mental health professional due to a lack of funding.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Dack: “I want to see more funding directed toward mental health services, reproductive health services, and college affordability programs.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Dack: “I am aware that South Orange County Community College District is a basic aid district, but public reporting hasn’t been easily accessible online since April of 2019. I would push for these reports to be easily accessible again because the public deserves to know their tax dollars are being spent.”

What’s your position on raises for professors? And what is your relationship like with the faculty union(s) in your district?

Dack: “As a teacher in Orange County, I understand the challenges associated with working in education while living in a high-cost-of-living area. Additionally, our district was at one time a top community college district in California, but its ranking has dropped in recent years. Working with the union to increase compensation could reverse this trend.”

What is your solution for keeping colleges safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Dack: “While our culture has improved since the Me Too movement, I do want to ensure that there is accountability when a student comes forward with a safety concern, including sexual harassment. These should always be taken seriously, and every report needs to be thoroughly investigated as a priority.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from college libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Dack: “Being that colleges are institutions of higher learning, I have a hard time believing that any specific text present in our campus libraries would need to be banned or pulled. I strongly believe that maintaining the library’s catalog should be the campus librarians’ job, not the Board of Trustees.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Dack: “The board currently handles transparency quite well, as all agenda items, minutes, and documents are publicly available online. That’s not to say there isn’t room for improvement, as accessing these items is a bit confusing. I would advocate for some changes to the district’s website to make accessing this information more accessible.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Dack: “Board leaders are relatively accessible currently, as they can be reached by email, and the general public can attend meetings. I do think that board activities should be promoted more, as a recent important decision, redistricting, had no public input due to an apparent lack of interest.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Dack: “Currently, board meeting agendas are made public five days before regularly scheduled meetings. The logistics of getting the board agenda out any earlier would be difficult, but again, I do think these agendas can be more easily accessible on the Board of Trustees’ website.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Dack: “I am happy to see that the district is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. IVC has approved the installation of 101 electric vehicle chargers on campus that are accessible to not only students but also the general public. Other current initiatives include free OCTA passes for students, solar canopies in parking areas, and e-flyers.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Dack: “I believe that climate change is real, and I trust the scientific community’s consensus on the issue. I invite any science faculty or students from either college to communicate any changes that might be beneficial when it comes to addressing climate change in our area.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Dack: “Absolutely not. As a Social Science credentialed teacher, any other answer from a candidate seeking public office should be immediately disqualifying.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Dack: “I do. The Orange County Registrar of Voters, as both a voter and a candidate, has been nothing but a world-class example of how elections should be administered. Win or lose, I will accept the results as certified.”

Return to Table of Contents »

Nick Gerda covers county government for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation