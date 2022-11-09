Early election night results as of 11 p.m. in Garden Grove showed early leads for George Brietigam, Cindy Tran and Joe Dovinh for three City Council seats, and incumbent Steve Jones for Mayor.

Jones is running unopposed and his guaranteed election path won’t change as results come in tonight.

The rest of the dais is more in flux.

The early results showed Brietigam leading candidate Allen Raymond Rodriguez by 2,169 votes for the District 1 seat.

Tran was leading Asia Nguyen Cunningham by 533 votes for the District 3 seat.

And Dovinh was leading Duy Nguyen by 162 votes for the District 4 seat.

In California, mail-in ballots can arrive in the days after the election and still count as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day.

The city lies in or near the heart of many things – Orange County’s Little Saigon, the Disneyland resort area, and a regional homelessness crisis.

Its priorities and direction across these areas will depend on results from tonight, which will be updated on this page as they come in.

