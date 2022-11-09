Early election night results as of 11 p.m. in Westminster showed Amy Phan West and NamQuan Nguyen in the lead for two City Council seats, and Chi Charlie Nguyen in the lead for mayor.

Initial results also show Westminster voters affirming the sales tax measure by nearly 71%, while 28% voted against it out of the 14,052 votes counted so far.

The results showed Chi Charlie Nguyen was ahead of candidates Kimberly Ho and Moses Castillo in the race for Mayor, with current Councilmember Tai Do coming in last.

Phan West was ahead of fellow candidate John Gentile in the race for the District 1 seat.

NamQuan Nguyen was leading candidates James Pham and Teri Vu Nguyen in the race for the District 4 seat.

In California, mail-in ballots can arrive in the days after the election and still count as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day.

At the same time voters will decide on their next batch of local decision makers, they’ll decide whether to extend a sales tax increase measure to avoid an imminent bankruptcy.

The measure, if approved, would ensure funding for even the most basic of services – entire police divisions, city offices, public parks and stray shopping cart removal.

For an in-depth look at this race: Here Are Westminster Candidates’ Views on Fiscal Crisis, Political Divide, Development

For an in-depth look at the city sales tax measure and bankruptcy crisis: What Will Be Left of Westminster City Hall After the Election?

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation