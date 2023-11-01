Voice of OC senior reporter Brandon Pho was just elected to the role of President of the Orange County Press Club.

Pho joined the OC Press Club in late 2021 just after starting full time at Voice of OC and graduating from Cal State Fullerton where he majored in journalism.

After a long internship with Voice of OC as a college student, Pho moved onto his current beat, which focuses on central county cities such as the region’s county seat, the City of Santa Ana.

Pho has gone on to write a host of award winning stories about the changing nature of Orange County.

He also stepped up as community leader from the start of his professional career.

Pho first ran for a board seat in 2022. His peers in the press club took note of his leadership abilities and nominated him to the role of Vice President at his first Press Club meeting.

The out-going President, Danny Langhorne, approached Pho and encouraged him to take the position wanting to have a working journalist in the role.

“Relentless, empathetic and thoughtful are just a few words to describe Brandon Pho. It’s been my honor to serve alongside Brandon during his two terms as vice president. He has my full trust and confidence to lead Orange County’s press corps through whatever challenges lie ahead.” Daniel Langhorne, outgoing OC Press club president

“As long as the membership wants my leadership, I’m ready to serve,” said Pho, noting “I hope to see our membership be proud of the role they play in the media here in Orange County. We should be as proud to be members of the Orange County media as someone who is a member of the national media is. I aspire to make Orange County a media destination and not just a way station to a bigger city.”

In addition to the annual awards and gala, Pho’s support of local journalists has been on display most recently in the letter of support written regarding the treatment of local journalists including Voice of OC intern Erika Taylor at the Sept 7th meeting of the Orange Unified School District where private security guards attempted to pen in reports at the public meeting.

“I was lucky, when I joined, that the Board already had dedicated and tireless leaders like Daniel Langhorne, Hannah Fry and Sonya Quick, who volunteered immense amounts of their own time to making sure we were communicating with our members and that our awards events were carried out smoothly.” said Pho, “ I just hope that my dedication can hold a candle to theirs.”

“Brandon is the epitome of the servant leader and really knows how to roll up his sleeves and get things done,” said Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief, Norberto Santana, Jr.

“We are extremely proud of Brandon’s leadership both in our newsroom and in our community,” added Santana, who also served on the OC Press Club board in years past.

“Working journalists across Orange County are lucky to have him representing their profession and I would encourage more to join him on the local board helping ensure strong training, community and advocacy for First Amendment rights in our community.”

