Consider starting your weekend this Saturday with a free, family-friendly story time at Santa Ana’s Main Library. Later, attend a painting party or a charcuterie-building workshop or, a host of free events offered through OC Public Libraries.

On Sunday, volunteer your time to preserve Southern California’s natural landscape, or immerse yourself in nature on a hike through Baker Canyon.

These are just some of the free events you’ll find in the Voice of OC weekend calendar – put together by reporters sourcing a host of public records about park, recreational and library events across Orange County.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, December 2

Family Storytime at Santa Ana Main Library

Santa Ana Main Library will host a family storytime with songs, rhymes and books.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where: 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 647-5250.

Painting Party at Aliso Viejo Library

Attend a step-by-step, instructor-led painting session at Aliso Viejo Library this Saturday.

The painting party is for those 12 years of age and older, at the request of the library.

As there are limited seats, please call the library to secure a spot.

When: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Journey, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 360-1730, or email ocpl.alisoviejo@occr.ocgov.com.

Make Your Own Charcuterie Board at Mesa Verde Library

Learn to arrange a charcuterie board for holiday gatherings at Mesa Verde Library.

This is an adult-only program, at the request of the library.

As there are limited spots, please call the library to register for the workshop.

When: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 2969 Mesa Verde Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 546-5274, or email ocpl.mesaverde@occr.ocgov.com.

Sunday, December 3

Scenic Hike Through Baker Canyon

Embark on a challenging hike through Baker Canyon. Though there are many steep climbs and descents on the trail, the hike will offer scenic views of the Santa Ana Mountains.

The hike requires advance registration.

When: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Road, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org.

Weekly Nature Cleanup at Mile Square Regional Park

For those in search of outdoor volunteer opportunities, join Mile Square Regional Park staff in cleaning up the Nature Area habitat for local wildlife.

Volunteers will work to replace non-native plants with native plants, and other land maintenance.

No experience is necessary to volunteer, but they do ask for advanced registration to participate. Registration closes at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where: 16801 Euclid Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the park at (714) 973-6600, or email milesquare@ocparks.com.

Lego Club at Garden Grove Main Library

Take the kids to play with legos at Garden Grove Main Library on Sunday afternoon.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 11200 Stanford Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 530-0711, or email ocpl.ggr@occr.ocgov.com.

If you know of a free public agency event that the Voice of OC should be aware of, send an email to admin@voiceofoc.org

For more events, please refer to the Voice of OC Calendar.

