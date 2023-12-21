Our 511 Brothers and Sisters who Died
“Without Fixed Abode” (Homeless) in Orange County
between Dec 1, 2022 and Nov 30, 2023
(source: OC Coroner’s Office)
in Memoriam
May they rest in peace.
And perpetual light shine upon them.
Fr. Dennis Kriz, OSM, Pastor St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, Fullerton.
