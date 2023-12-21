Our 511 Brothers and Sisters who Died

“Without Fixed Abode” (Homeless) in Orange County

between Dec 1, 2022 and Nov 30, 2023

(source: OC Coroner’s Office)

in Memoriam

May they rest in peace.

And perpetual light shine upon them.

Fr. Dennis Kriz, OSM, Pastor St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, Fullerton.

Opinions expressed in community opinion pieces belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

