The return of sacred lands to Indigenous people is happening all over the United States, and it just happened in Orange County for the very first time this fall, with the return of Bolsa Chica Mesa in Huntington Beach to our Acjachemen and Tongva people. It’s been a long time coming, and we are celebrating this season and looking forward to all that the coming years will bring for OC’s Indigenous communities.

For many years we have fought to protect and preserve Bolsa Chica. It’s a sacred place, and now it’s official: a Native-led land conservancy with deep roots in Orange County holds title to the land. Our top priorities are restoration of the degraded land, outreach to Indigenous communities to see what their priorities are for long-term restoration, and access for tribal communities for our cultural activities. This land return is a victory for all of Orange County, coming after years of negotiation between California state agencies, real estate developers, and local non-profits.

Now, our journey of healing the mesa and ourselves begins in earnest. Landback is especially important to Tribal nations like ours who are not federally recognized; it’s also a huge milestone for us as we reclaim our lands and our cultural heritage, which is deeply intertwined with the land.

Our 6.2 acres of the mesa is part of a larger complex that is home to a 9,000 year old Acjachemen and Tongva village site, and is one of the few remaining natural or open spaces by the beach in all of Southern California. We are talking deep history here; our ancestors are buried at Bolsa Chica Mesa, and that makes restoration even more important. After so many decades of destruction and desecration it’s time to restore the land, and create space for our ceremonies and community gatherings. That means bringing back native plants, stewarding the land for the long haul in light of the climate crisis, and focusing on coastal resilience. The mesa is a very special environment but also vulnerable to climate change and sea level rise.

As Indigenous people we have thousands of years of knowledge of native plant species, what the land needs in order to be restored, and how people can do this in a responsible way that honors the land and our ancestors. Our Elders, especially, have worked hard for years to come to this moment, and we are now gathering in unity to heal the land and foster tribal community healing, because those two things are deeply woven together.

We are most excited for inter-tribal work and cultivating the coming together of Indigenous people to support each other, because we are stronger together. Acjachemen and Tongva people share similar goals, and working together as two communities toward these shared goals benefits everyone, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike. In order to meet our shared objectives, it is of great importance to search out and obtain sustained funding for tribal initiatives at the local level, where it does the most good. That means combining philanthropy, government funding streams, and community giving to create a lasting impact.

We invite you to join us by supporting ATLC, following us on social, and staying tuned for more good news.

Dustin Murphey is President of the Acjachemen Tongva Land Conservancy, and a Tribal Councilman and Cultural Resource Monitor for the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation – Belardes. His traditional education has come from respected tribal leaders such as the late Chief David Belardes, Domingo Belardes, and Joyce Perry. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from California State University, Long Beach.

