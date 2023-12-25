As we gather during this holy season, a time for joy and celebration, we cannot ignore the reality that is the #1 issue in Orange County and the state of California – the tens of thousands of homeless people that find themselves without shelter out in the cold and rain.

Christmas is the time of giving, of fun and celebration. A hot toddy and a nice meal will warm the heart and soul.

Yet as we look to the streets of Orange County, we see the harsh truth that many of our unhoused neighbors will freeze, get run over by a car or train, die of drugs, disease, mental illness, or suicide.

Those most vulnerable that did not have the comforting embrace of family and friends, nor support from local governments, did not survive 2023.

With a heavy heart we must memorialize the passing of these forgotten individuals in this holiday season – the tragic, untimely, and perhaps completely avoidable deaths on the streets of Orange County in 2023.

As we gather with friends and family on these holidays let’s remember the real reason for the season of giving and extend a helping hand to the needy.

It is time for us, as a community, to come together and address the root causes of homelessness, to find sustainable solutions that go beyond temporary shelters.

The message of Christmas transcends religious boundaries; it is a universal call to love and care. We hope to further an environment of empathy, understanding, and cooperation.

Local governments have the power and the money to make a difference; we should have a city where no one is left to suffer on the cold wet streets.

Let us commit in the new year to choose wisely legitimate agencies for houseless services. Hopefully a continuing unity with failed organizations that deliver empty promises and imaginary numbers fall by the wayside like the leaves on the trees.

Together, we can work towards a future where no one spends Christmas without a home, and where the memory of those we have lost becomes a catalyst for positive change.

May the true spirit of Christmas guide our hearts and actions into 2024 leading us to a brighter future for all the residents of the USA, California, Orange County and especially here in Anaheim.

Michael Robbins, President Peoples Homeless Task Force OC and Housing is a Human Right

