Mission Viejo is looking for an alternative to solve its racially polarized voting problem after the City Council decided unanimously district elections won’t work for the city in an unprecedented move for an Orange County city struggling with racially separated voting attitudes.
Mission Viejo could move from at-large elections to district elections after a voting rights attorney sent a demand letter warning the city it is violating state law because the current voting system disenfranchises minorities from getting elected.
Regardless of who wins the District 6 seat, either Rickk Montoya or Kim Nguyen will be the city’s first-ever Latino council member. While the two Democrats have similar stances on the issues, the community is divided over their candidacies.
In 2011, Kevin Shenkman was a patent attorney with no background in election law when a Democratic Party official asked him to take on a voting rights case in the Los Angeles County city of Palmdale. Now he is a statewide force for district-based elections.
A Superior Court judge has placed a temporary stay on Garden Grove's district elections process after a community group and former city councilman filed a lawsuit challenging the elimination of an at-large elected mayor.