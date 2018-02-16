Judge Upholds Cut In Bustamante’s Pension Over Sex Crimes

sex crime
By |

Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.  

Is Orange County Headed for a Pension Ballot Initiative?

Countywide
By |

Supervisor John Moorlach says if labor talks don't produce results this summer, OC could opt for a ballot initiative changing the structure of the local retirement system. Labor leaders decry the move as political grandstanding.

A Longtime Marriage Gone Sour

Countywide
By |

Republicans and public safety unions used to walk hand-in-hand
through election cycles. Now they're at each other's throats.