Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.
The board of the Orange County Employees Retirement System is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to dock the pension benefits of former county public works executive Carlos Bustamente because of his sex crimes.
Supervisor John Moorlach says if labor talks don't produce results this summer, OC could opt for a ballot initiative changing the structure of the local retirement system. Labor leaders decry the move as political grandstanding.