The OC Morning Report

Our partners at PBS SoCal came out Thursday with the third installment of their investigation into an alleged kickback scheme among a now-defunct athletic supply company and high school coaches from throughout Southern California.

Voice of OC's Tracy Wood caught up with OCTA CEO Will Kempton, who said he has no problem with the Orange County Business Council auditing OCTA operations. He just wishes he had documentation of OCTA finance head Andrew Oftelie recusing himself from the selection process after he learned that his father, Stan Oftelie, would be on the Business Council audit team.

And in case you missed it yesterday, check out Voice of OC Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana Jr.'s visit, along with The Register's Teri Sforza and the OC Weekly's Gustavo Arellano, to Larry Mantle's AirTalk on KPCC (89.3 FM).

Other news from around the world of OC government and politics …

Register columnist Barbara Venezia teams with reporter Jaime Lynn Fletcher on the revelations that Huy Pham, the Costa Mesa worker who killed himself at City Hall, had cocaine in his system. The Daily Pilot's Joe Serna has this dispatch.

Trying to patch up its Latino problem, the OC GOP taps the nation's first female Latina governor (from New Mexico) for its annual Flag Day dinner.

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher is fighting to make it legal for his constituents to break out their bongs. Meanwhile, the OC Weekly reports that Newport Beach is going after medical pot clubs.

The Register's Brian Joseph has a fascinating exposé on a glitch in state computers that let dangerous criminals go unmonitored.

Garden Grove's Crystal Cathedral is apparently up for sale.

Costa Mesa CEO Tom Hatch holds a community coffee and talks about the workforce.

—THE EDITORS