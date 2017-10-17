0 Shares Share Email

OC Young Democrats: Statement Concerning Sexual Harassment Committed By Local Democratic Leaders.

Orange County — October 17, 2017 — In response to individuals speaking out about their experiences being sexually harassed and abused by local political leaders, Orange County Young Democrats Chair Danielle Serbin issued the following statement:

As part of the #metoo campaign on Facebook, several young women have bravely stepped up to alert the public about their experiences being sexually harassed and abused by men in power in Orange County Democratic and allied organizations. Specifically, women are speaking out about men in power at the Democratic Party of Orange County and/or the Orange County Labor Federation who have tried to undress young women in the workplace, sent young women pornographic images and memes, and joked about porn with young interns.

We cannot claim to be the party of women’s rights yet condone such outrageous behavior from our leaders. We cannot call out President Trump as a sexual harasser who “grabs ‘em by the pussy,” yet stand idly by while our leaders engage in the same behavior. We are better than this.

Enough is enough. It is time to call out the harassers, name them and shame them, and remove them from positions of power in our community.

To the victims of sexual assault: we believe you. We are here for you. Please tell your story—either anonymously or publicly. We will work with allies to shield you from retaliation. We understand that you did not speak up in the past out of fear, because these influential men could impact your future professional goals and dreams. There is no doubt that the brave stories coming from the #metoo campaign are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to sexual harassment in OC politics. It is time to expose all harassers in local positions of power.

To the organizations where sexual harassment has occurred: do better. Investigate the accusations. Fire the harassers. Clean house and get rid of a culture that condones and encourages harassment in the workplace. I acknowledge that Orange County Young Democrats itself has, in the past, had leaders who were involved in such harassing behavior, and our organization is taking steps to put systems in place to make sure it never happens again. I call upon other organizations to follow suit.

