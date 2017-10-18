The Lincoln Club of Orange County supports allowing the Dreamers to stay in the U.S.

1 Shares Share 1 Email

The Board of Directors of the Lincoln Club of Orange County today issued a formal statement in support of federal legislation to afford an opportunity for Dreamers who qualify to remain in the United States.

“We stand with President Trump in supporting a legislative solution to provide relief to those individuals who were brought into this country as children. While we support the rule of law, these children were brought here illegally through no fault of their own. Securing our border must be an essential first priority of any proposed legislation to avoid repetition of the problems experienced following the 1986 amnesty. We must address the core problems of our immigration system not just the symptoms.” – John Warner, President of the Lincoln Club of Orange County

The Statement adopted by the Board was as follows: “The Lincoln Club of Orange County supports a legislative fix to the Dream Act. The Club supports a bill that would give the 800,000 minors brought to our Country at no fault of their own a chance at permanent residency if they arrived before 2012, were under 16 years of age, have graduated from High School, have no criminal record, and meet one of the following: served in the Military, are currently employed or are in College. We support a 5-year conditional resident status for eligible persons, and if at the end of that time they are in good standing, that status can become permanent.

In 1986, Congress provided for permanent residency to undocumented persons in circumstances, and that led to a massive influx of illegal immigration. To prevent or mitigate these possible effects resulting from legislation like the Dream Act, Congress should adopt two additional elements to the new law. First, there must be a dramatic improvement to border security, either through a border wall or something equally effective. Second, the current practice of giving priority to extended families for legal immigration over other economic considerations must be discontinued.

The Lincoln Club contemplates that this will be only a first step for immigration reform. The Lincoln Club of Orange County has previously proposed a three-pronged approach to immigration reform—increase border security, guest worker program, and e-verify—and we strongly recommend that Congress address its entire proposal as soon as possible. “

